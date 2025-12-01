La Liga Gameweek 19
Athletic Bilbao
Dec 3, 2025 6.00pm
Real Madrid

Real Madrid lineup vs. Athletic Bilbao: Predicted Blancos XI for key La Liga fixture at San Mames

Alonso to bolster his midfield? How Real Madrid could line up against Athletic
© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso could bolster his midfield for Wednesday's La Liga clash against Athletic Bilbao, as Los Blancos look to return to winning ways.

Alonso's side have drawn their last three in Spain's top flight, which has seen them give up first spot in the La Liga table to Barcelona.

Los Blancos will again be without the services of Dani Carvajal on Wednesday due to a knee problem, while Dean Huijsen (muscle), David Alaba (muscle) and Raul Asencio will all need to be assessed before decisions are made on their potential involvement.

Eder Militao and Antonio Rudiger made their returns from injury against Girona on Sunday, and the pair are set to continue at the back here.

However, there could be a change in midfield, with Eduardo Camavinga potentially being introduced for Arda Guler, which would see Alonso switch to a 4-3-1-2 formation, with Jude Bellingham playing behind a front two of Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe.

The only other change is likely to come at left-back, with Alvaro Carreras set to come back in for Fran Garcia, who was selected from the start against Girona.

Mbappe is comfortably the leading goalscorer in La Liga this season, scoring 14 times in the competition, and the Frenchman will again be looking to inspire his team on Wednesday.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Militao, Rudiger, Carreras; Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni; Bellingham; Mbappe, Vinicius

