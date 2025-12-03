Pep Guardiola confirms new deal plans for Manchester City star

By Saikat Mandal | 03 Dec 2025 19:38 , Last updated: 03 Dec 2025 20:20

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Manchester City plan to offer Phil Foden a new contract extension.

Foden has been at City since the age of four and has progressed through the club's youth ranks.

Since making his senior debut for the club in 2017, Foden has made over 335 appearances, scoring 108 goals in all competitions.

The England international appears to have recaptured his old form this season, and has managed eight goals and three assists in all competitions.

Man City plan to offer Foden a new deal?

© Imago / Sportimage

The 25-year-old has a contract at the Etihad Stadium until 2027, and Guardiola has confirmed that the club plan to offer him a new deal after hailing him as a "special" player.

Foden has enjoyed a trophy-laden career so far, winning six Premier League titles and one Champions League with City, and Guardiola expects him to stay at the club for the rest of his career.

The Spaniard said, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano: “You're right, we want him to stay for many years. Hopefully he can stay all his career. He’s a special player, a Man City fan, from the Academy."

It has been previously reported that Foden’s current agreement is worth over £200,000-a-week, plus performance-related bonuses.

Foden deserves a new contract at City

© Imago / Sportimage

The England attacker was outstanding during the 4-1 win against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, where he scored twice.

However, he has looked the best player on the pitch in recent games, scoring four goals in two matches against Leeds United and Fulham respectively.

Foden's best years are ahead of him, and he can be a part of City's future success, so it makes a lot of sense to offer him a long-term deal at the club.

The same cannot be said of Foden's teammate, John Stones, who faces an uncertain future, and it is not clear whether City will offer him a new deal.