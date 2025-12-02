Erling Haaland: Breaking down Manchester City's forward's 100 Premier League goals

By Anthony Brown | 02 Dec 2025 23:47 , Last updated: 03 Dec 2025 02:18

Erling Haaland scored his 100th Premier League goal on Tuesday as Manchester City defeated Fulham 5-4 in a wildly exciting game at Craven Cottage.

The Norwegian opened the scoring for Pep Guardiola’s team in the 17th minute, long before anyone knew how the match would unfold in West London.

Tijjani Reijnders and Phil Foden scored City’s second and third goals before Emile Smith Rowe netted what seemed to be a consolation prior to the interval.

Foden made it 4-1 three minutes after the restart, and a Sander Berge own goal in the 54th minute appeared to have seen Guardiola’s side home and dry.

However, Alex Iwobi’s fine finish in the 57th minute was followed by Samuel Chukwueze’s brace in the 72nd and 78th minutes, leaving the visitors facing a nervy final 12 minutes of normal time plus over eight minutes of added time.

Tuesday’s anxious triumph means Guardiola’s team have closed the gap at the top of the Premier League table to two points ahead of Arsenal’s clash with Brentford on Wednesday.

Haaland’s historic century of Premier League goals

© Imago / Sportimage

While Haaland’s feat may have been overshadowed by the chaos that followed, scoring 100 goals in the shortest period deserves commendation.

The City forward’s total was reached in 111 games, eclipsing Alan Shearer, who achieved that number in 124 top-flight appearances.

Barring any misfortune, Haaland was expected to surpass the long-standing record, having also outstripped Harry Kane, Sergio Aguero and Thierry Henry, who netted 100 league goals in 141, 147 and 160 games respectively.

Fastest Players to 100 Premier League Goals:



E. HAALAND - 111 games

A. Shearer – 124 games

H. Kane – 141 games

S. Agüero – 147 games

T. Henry – 160 games



Robot. ? pic.twitter.com/hyzEuCYxJe — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) December 2, 2025

With his latest strike this season, Haaland now has 15 Premier League goals, four clear of Brentford’s Igor Thiago, the only other player in the league to reach double figures in the 2025-26 season.

Centurion Haaland’s favourite Premier League opponents

© Imago / Sportimage

A look at the breakdown of Haaland’s goals reveals that Wolverhampton Wanderers are his favourite side to face in the Premier League, with the forward scoring 10 goals in six matches against the Midlands club.

West Ham United are next on the list with nine goals, while Manchester United have been punished eight times by the 25-year-old.

The Centre-forward has scored seven goals against Fulham, six each against Brighton & Hove Albion, Everton and Crystal Palace, five against Arsenal and Nottingham Forest and four against Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, Brentford, Southampton, Burnley and Ipswich Town.

The striker has scored three goals against Bournemouth and Leicester City, two goals in five matches against Liverpool as well as against Leeds United, and has found the net once against Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Luton Town and Sheffield United.