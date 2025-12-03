Benjamin Sesko's return match 'emerges' as Man United forward nears injury recovery

By Matt Law | 03 Dec 2025 17:22 , Last updated: 03 Dec 2025 18:13

Manchester United forward Benjamin Sesko is reportedly expected to make his return in the Premier League clash with Bournemouth on December 15.

Sesko has not featured for the Red Devils since jolting his knee during the latter stages of the Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur on November 8.

The Slovenia international has missed Man United's last two Premier League games against Everton and Crystal Palace, and he has also been ruled out of the team's contest with West Ham United at Old Trafford on Thursday night.

According to GiveMeSport, Sesko will also miss out against Wolverhampton Wanderers on December 8, but he could return for the clash with Bournemouth on December 15.

Sesko 'on course' to return for Man United vs. Bournemouth

The report claims that the summer arrival is moving in the right direction when it comes to his recovery, and the knee issue that the 22-year-old suffered has been described as 'minor'.

Initially, there were concerns surrounding a potential long-term knee problem, but it was later revealed that Man United were not comfortable with him continuing against Spurs due to concerns of what the issue could develop into while his knee was unstable.

Sesko has scored twice since his arrival at Man United, netting against Brentford and Sunderland, and he had been showing signs of promise before the setback of the injury.

However, it would be a major boost for the Red Devils if the striker was available for the festive period, especially with Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo set to depart for the Africa Cup of Nations following the Bournemouth game on December 15.

Joshua Zirkzee has been operating at centre-forward in Sesko's absence, and the Netherlands international scored his first goal of the season in the team's 2-1 success over Crystal Palace on Sunday, which moved the Red Devils into seventh spot in the Premier League table.

Who will start in Man Utd attack against West Ham?

Man United head coach Ruben Amorim has a big decision to make when it comes to his starting side for Thursday's contest with West Ham at Old Trafford.

Zirkzee and Mason Mount both scored in the victory over Palace last time out, while Mbeumo is a certain starter in the final third of the field.

Matheus Cunha is fit following a head injury, and the Brazilian is expected to return, so one of Zirkzee or Mount are expected to drop down to the bench for the league fixture.