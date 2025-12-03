Wolves vs. Nottingham Forest team news: Do Rob Edwards, Sean Dyche make changes after Premier League defeats?

By Darren Plant | 03 Dec 2025 18:08 , Last updated: 03 Dec 2025 18:29

Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Rob Edwards has opted to retain the same starting lineup for Wednesday's Premier League fixture against Nottingham Forest.

After a 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday, Edwards would have been tempted to introduce fresh legs into his first XI.

Instead, he is hoping to build on what was generally a positive display at Villa Park by opting for familiarity.

Marshall Munetsi and Hwang Hee-Chan are the players who would have felt in line for recalls in the final third. Instead, they remain on the substitutes' bench where there is just one difference from the weekend.

Matt Doherty has recovered from injury to take the spot of Hugo Bueno among the replacements. It is unclear whether the left wing-back is carrying a fitness issue.

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Nottingham Forest make one change for Wolves game

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest boss Sean Dyche has gone for just the one alteration from the 2-0 defeat at home to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Omari Hutchinson has been recalled on the flank at the expense of Nicolas Dominguez, who is kept in reserve on this occasion.

There had been hope that Murillo could return in defence, but the Brazilian misses out as he continues to nurse a hamstring injury.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is only named as a replacement, with Morgan Gibbs-White being passed fit to face his former club.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Johnstone; Mosquera, Agbadou, T.Gomes; Tchatchoua, Andre, J.Gomes, Wolfe; Bellegarde, Arias; Strand Larsen

Subs: Sa, Doherty, S.Bueno, Munetsi, Hwang, Arokodare, Chirewa, Hoever, Mane

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels; Savona, Milenkovic, Morato, Williams; Sangare, Anderson; Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Hutchinson; Jesus

Subs: John, Hudson-Odoi, Kalimuendo, Dominguez, Yates, Cunha, McAtee, Boly, Abbott