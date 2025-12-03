Gabriel, William Saliba react as Arsenal suffer new defensive injury blow in Brentford clash

By Ben Knapton | 03 Dec 2025 20:21 , Last updated: 03 Dec 2025 20:33

Arsenal's defensive injury crisis has potentially worsened ahead of Saturday's Premier League showdown with Aston Villa.

The Gunners went into Wednesday's London derby with Brentford without either William Saliba or Gabriel Magalhaes, the latter of whom could be missing until 2026 with his thigh injury.

For the second game running, Cristhian Mosquera and Piero Hincapie started in central defence, but the former's race was run towards the end of the first half.

Mosquera appeared to jar either his knee or ankle when landing after challenging for a header, and the Spaniard stayed down for a few minutes to receive treatment before limping off.

William Saliba and Gabriel watched on as Cristhian Mosquera was taken off injured ? pic.twitter.com/m0D0w1uXhR — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 3, 2025

Jurrien Timber came on to replace Mosquera at centre-back, with Ben White remaining at right-back after claiming the assist for Mikel Merino's opening goal.

Mikel Arteta will no doubt be asked for a Mosquera update at full time, but the Gunners boss could potentially now be missing three central defenders against Unai Emery's side in this weekend's lunchtime kickoff.

However, the Arsenal boss said before the visit of Brentford that Saliba's issue would settle down in a "matter of days", so the France international could return in time to displace the stricken Mosquera.