Team News: Wolves vs. Nottingham Forest injury, suspension list, predicted XIs ahead of Premier League battle

By Carter White | 01 Dec 2025 23:30 , Last updated: 02 Dec 2025 18:30

Facing another Midlands battle, Wolverhampton Wanderers host Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

Rob Edwards's troops lost at Aston Villa on the weekend, whilst the Tricky Trees suffered defeat at home against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the latest team news ahead of the midweek clash in the Black Country.

WOLVES

Out: Rodrigo Gomes (groin), Daniel Bentley (ankle), Leon Chiwome (knee), Fernando Lopez (groin)

Doubtful: Ladislav Krejci (knee), Matt Doherty (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Johnstone; Mosquera, Agbadou, T Gomes; Tchatchoua, Andre, J Gomes, Moller Wolfe; Arias, Bellegarde, Strand Larsen

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Out: Ola Aina (thigh), Dilane Bakwa (thigh), Chris Wood (knee), Oleksandr Zinchenko (groin), Douglas Luiz (thigh), Taiwo Awoniyi (muscle), Angus Gunn (knee)

Doubtful: Murillo (hamstring), Morgan Gibbs-White (hamstring)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sels; Savona, Milenkovic, Morato, Williams; Sangare, Anderson; Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Jesus