Wolves 0-1 Nottingham Forest: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Igor Jesus heads winner against bottom-of-the-table strugglers

By Matt Law | 03 Dec 2025 17:16 , Last updated: 03 Dec 2025 22:04

Wolverhampton Wanderers' issues continued on Wednesday evening, with the Premier League's basement side suffering a 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest at Molineux.

Igor Jesus had a goal disallowed for offside in the latter stages of the first period, but the Forest attacker did manage to send his side ahead in the 72nd minute of the fixture, and his header proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The result has left Wolves rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table, boasting only two points from their first 14 matches, while Forest remain 16th, picking up 15 points from their first 14 games of the 2025-26 campaign.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

© Iconsport / PA Images

That is now seven straight Premier League defeats for Wolves.

There were some positive signs against Forest, but the fact that they ended the match without registering a single shot on target tells its own story.

Forest did not need to be great to collect all three points at Molineux, but that is not the first time that has been said this season, and it will certainly not be the last.

Two points from 14 Premier League matches is absolutely disastrous, and they have only managed to find the back of the net on seven occasions.

Under Sean Dyche, Forest have won five of their nine matches in all competitions, with the team very much heading in the right direction, but the same cannot be said for Wolves, with new head coach Rob Edwards struggling to have an impact.

WOLVES VS. FOREST HIGHLIGHTS

Igor Jesus goal vs. Wolves (72nd min, Wolves 0-1 Forest)

Igor Jesus beats Sam Johnstone to the ball to give Nottingham Forest the lead! ? pic.twitter.com/y6m1TBf1Jf — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 3, 2025

Forest take the lead in the 72nd minute of the match, and it is Jesus on the scoresheet, with the attacker heading a brilliant delivery from Omari Hutchinson into the back of the net.