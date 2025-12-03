Premier League
Wolves
Dec 3, 2025 7.30pm
0
1
HT : 0 0
FT
Nott'm Forest
  • Joao Gomes 52' yellowcard
  • Yerson Mosquera 67' yellowcard
  • yellowcard Nikola Milenkovic 19'
  • yellowcard Elliot Anderson 61'
  • goal Igor Jesus 72'

Wolves 0-1 Nottingham Forest: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Igor Jesus heads winner against bottom-of-the-table strugglers

More agony for basement side Wolves as Jesus heads winner for Forest at Molineux
Wolverhampton Wanderers' issues continued on Wednesday evening, with the Premier League's basement side suffering a 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest at Molineux.

Igor Jesus had a goal disallowed for offside in the latter stages of the first period, but the Forest attacker did manage to send his side ahead in the 72nd minute of the fixture, and his header proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The result has left Wolves rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table, boasting only two points from their first 14 matches, while Forest remain 16th, picking up 15 points from their first 14 games of the 2025-26 campaign.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

That is now seven straight Premier League defeats for Wolves.

There were some positive signs against Forest, but the fact that they ended the match without registering a single shot on target tells its own story.

Forest did not need to be great to collect all three points at Molineux, but that is not the first time that has been said this season, and it will certainly not be the last.

Two points from 14 Premier League matches is absolutely disastrous, and they have only managed to find the back of the net on seven occasions.

Under Sean Dyche, Forest have won five of their nine matches in all competitions, with the team very much heading in the right direction, but the same cannot be said for Wolves, with new head coach Rob Edwards struggling to have an impact.

WOLVES VS. FOREST HIGHLIGHTS

Igor Jesus goal vs. Wolves (72nd min, Wolves 0-1 Forest)

Forest take the lead in the 72nd minute of the match, and it is Jesus on the scoresheet, with the attacker heading a brilliant delivery from Omari Hutchinson into the back of the net.

MAN OF THE MATCH - IGOR JESUS

Jesus had a goal controversially disallowed for offside in the first period, but he came up with the winner in the second period, heading a Hutchinson cross into the back of the net.

The goal was the striker's first in the Premier League, and he was excellent at Molineux, causing Wolves' defence all sorts of problems with his movement.

BEST STAT

WOLVES VS. FOREST MATCH STATS

Possession: Wolves 47%-53% Forest

Shots: Wolves 3-10 Forest

Shots on target: Wolves 0-3 Forest

Corners: Wolves 3-9 Forest

Fouls: Wolves 19-11 Forest

WHAT NEXT?

Wolves will be aiming to avoid a ninth straight defeat in all competitions when they welcome Manchester United to Molineux on Monday night.

Forest, meanwhile, will look to make it successive wins in England's top flight when they head to Everton on Saturday afternoon.

