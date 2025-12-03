How to watch Aston Villa vs. Arsenal: Date, time, live stream and TV channel

By Ellis Stevens | 03 Dec 2025 21:53 , Last updated: 03 Dec 2025 22:02

Aston Villa and Arsenal, two of the Premier League's most in-form teams, will come together at Villa Park on Saturday afternoon.

The hosts will be looking to make it seven consecutive victories across all competitions, while the Gunners are aiming to extend their 18-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details that you need to know about how to watch Saturday's match.

What time does Aston Villa vs. Arsenal kick off?

The match will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday afternoon in the UK.

Where is Aston Villa vs. Arsenal being played?

This clash will take place at Villa Park, Aston Villa's historic home ground.

The Gunners have had a mixed time at Villa Park in recent years, with three wins and three defeats in their last six visits.

How to watch Aston Villa vs. Arsenal in the UK

TV channels

The Premier League match between Aston Villa and Arsenal will be live on the TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate TV channels.

Streaming

Viewers in the UK can stream the game if they have purchased the Discovery+ subscription package that includes TNT Sports, while it is also available to stream via the Discovery+ app.

Highlights

Key match events, including any goals, will be posted on TNT Sports' official X account, and highlights will be posted on the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel after full time.

BBC One's Match of the Day show will also be available to watch at 10:20pm on Saturday night, with highlights of every Premier League game from the day set to be shown.

Aston Villa vs. Arsenal: What's the story?

After a miserable start to the season, in which Aston Villa failed to win any of their first five league games, the Villans have experienced a significant upturn in form, with eight wins and only one loss in the subsequent nine league fixtures.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have suffered just one defeat in the league all term, and alongside their 10 wins and three draws, they deservedly sit at the top of the standings with a five-point lead over second-placed Manchester City.

The Gunners will be eager to maintain, and potentially extend, that lead by securing three points at Villa Park, while the Villans will be looking to close the gap on the league leaders to just three points with a win on Saturday.