Leandro Trossard joins exclusive Arsenal club as Mikel Arteta explains late sub in Aston Villa loss

Arsenal winger Leandro Trossard became the third member of an exclusive Gunners club during Saturday's excruciating 2-1 Premier League loss to Aston Villa.

The Belgium international was doubtful in the lead-up to the game owing to a muscular problem, but he recovered in time to make the bench at Villa Park.

Mikel Arteta placed his faith in Eberechi Eze on the left wing, but Trossard was sent on for the England international at half time and quickly made his presence felt.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion man scored for the third Premier League game in succession in the West Midlands, tapping home at the back post after Emiliano Martinez parried Bukayo Saka's strike.

However, Trossard only lasted 41 minutes before being taken off himself for Gabriel Martinelli, after which Emiliano Buendia broke Arsenal hearts with a late winner for Unai Emery's team.

Trossard could do nothing but watch on helplessly from the bench as Buendia curled home deep into injury time, but the 30-year-old entered an exclusive Arsenal club when he was taken off.

Trossard is now just the third Gunners played to be substituted on, score and be substituted off in the same Premier League game, after legendary midfielder Cesc Fabregas and cult hero Nicklas Bendtner.

Fabregas was coincidentally brought off the bench in a December 2009 home meeting with Villa and netted twice against the Lions, before being withdrawn in the dying embers through injury.

Just over three years later, Bendtner replaced Lukas Podolski against Cardiff City, scored Arsenal's opener in the 88th minute and was then taken off with his own physical issue.

Trossard's withdrawal did raise fears of another injury to the Belgium international, but Arteta allayed those concerns as he explained the attacker's change at full time.

Trossard should therefore be given the green light to feature in Wednesday's Champions League clash with Club Brugge, before next weekend's Premier League battle at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Gunners will definitely be missing defender Riccardo Calafiori for the latter game through suspension, as well as Gabriel Magalhaes and Cristhian Mosquera, the latter of whom is facing weeks out with an ankle problem.

However, Calafiori's ban next weekend could still be a blessing in disguise for the Gunners, even in the midst of their current defensive crisis.