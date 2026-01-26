Arsenal news: “He will become a great player”, Marseille already impressed by Ethan Nwaneri

By Axel Clody | 26 Jan 2026 08:32 , Last updated: 26 Jan 2026 11:40

On loan from Arsenal to Olympique de Marseille until the end of the season, Ethan Nwaneri arrived with plenty of promise. Having scored on his first match in his new colours, he has already won over Roberto De Zerbi.

At Arsenal, Nwaneri's talent is beyond doubt, and Marseille supporters have also quickly understood why. Lacking playing time in a squad where competition is particularly fierce, the 18-year-old forward made a bold decision during this January transfer window.

That of leaving Arsenal, in contention to win the Premier League and the Champions League, to wear the Marseille shirt.

Nwaneri thrown in at the deep end

And for his first match with Marseille, Nwaneri was immediately thrown into the deep end with a clash against the former Ligue 1 leaders.

In just 13 minutes, he opened his goalscoring account for Marseille by piercing the RC Lens defence.

His performance was unanimously praised, particularly by De Zerbi, who was delighted to have such a reinforcement at his disposal and predicts a bright future for the teenager.

Nwaneri already winning hearts at Marseille

"Nwaneri is a very high-level player, but he will become a great player," the Italian coach told Telefoot, before praising Nwaneri's display against Les Sang et Or.

"I am very happy. We played a first half of great quality. Both new signings had a good game, they are two very strong players," added De Zerbi on Ligue 1+, after the 3-1 victory against Lens.

Up against Malang Sarr and Matthieu Udol, two experienced players who are each enjoying good seasons, Nwaneri demonstrated the full extent of his talent.

With Marseille still needing to secure their place in the Champions League playoffs and harbouring hopes of lifting the Coupe de France, the presence of the 18-year-old is an undeniable asset for Roberto De Zerbi, already charmed by the English prodigy.