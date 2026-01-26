Barcelona transfer news: Hansi Flick rules out January move for 22-year-old amid exit talk

By Matt Law | 26 Jan 2026 09:35 , Last updated: 26 Jan 2026 12:52

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has firmly rejected suggestions that Marc Casado could leave Camp Nou before the end of the January transfer window.

There is currently a host of speculation surrounding Casado's future, with a number of clubs believed to be showing an interest in the Spaniard.

Atletico Madrid are thought to view the 22-year-old as a potential replacement for Conor Gallagher, with the Englishman making the move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Meanwhile, Casado is said to have admirers from the Premier League, with Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea linked with his services during last summer's transfer window.

It has been a tough campaign for the midfielder, who has only started seven times in La Liga, but he was handed the full 90 minutes against Real Oviedo on Sunday.

Barcelona transfer news: Flick determined to keep Casado amid exit talk

According to Sofascore, Casado completed 66 of his 80 passes against the division's basement side, while his pass success rate in the opposition half of the field was 77%.

Casado also made four ball recoveries and won both of his aerial duels on Sunday.

Barcelona's financial issues are well-documented, and a sale of the midfielder in the latter stages of the January window would be beneficial from a financial point of view.

However, Flick has said that he is determined to keep hold of Casado, with the Spaniard viewed as an important player for the club in the second half of the campaign.

Casado impressed for Barcelona in win over Real Oviedo

“For me, there’s no question of him leaving. We need everyone. Marc is a super professional player. He deserved to play today. He’s worked hard. I liked what I saw. That’s the Casado we want to see," Laporta told reporters.

Casado came through the youth system at Barcelona, making his first-team debut in November 2022, and he has now represented the Catalan giants on 61 occasions in all competitions.

Galatasaray are also believed to be keeping a close eye on Casado's situation at Camp Nou, but it appears that he will be remaining with the La Liga champions for at least the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign.