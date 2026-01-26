PSG transfer news: How Luis Enrique convinced Dro Fernandez to leave Barcelona

By Axel Clody | 26 Jan 2026 08:41 , Last updated: 26 Jan 2026 11:42

Dro Fernandez will leave FC Barcelona during this January transfer window to join Paris Saint-Germain. But how did Luis Enrique pull off this remarkable coup?

While PSG supporters were expecting the arrival of Rodrigo Mora or Maghnes Akliouche, it is ultimately Fernandez who is the long-awaited first signing in the attacking department this winter.

© Imago

Luis Enrique key to convincing Fernandez

According to Fabrizio Romano, PSG have reached a full agreement with Barcelona for a fee slightly above the £5.1m (€6m) release clause, with reports suggesting around £7.2m (€8.5m).

The French club deliberately chose not to trigger the release clause in order to maintain good relations with Barcelona.

The 18-year-old is set to sign a four-and-a-half-year contract until June 2030, much to the dismay of the Catalan club who already regret this departure.

According to AS, it was Luis Enrique himself who managed to convince Fernandez to leave Catalonia for PSG.

The 18-year-old is attracted by the idea of playing under the Spanish coach. Another twist of fate, both men are represented by the same agent, Ivan de la Pena, which undoubtedly facilitated negotiations between all parties.

PSG secure first signing of 2026

Dro Fernandez has made five appearances since the start of the season, only two as a starter, including one during Barcelona's resounding 6-1 victory against Olympiacos in the Champions League.

The Spaniard delivered an impressive performance, providing his first professional assist. But despite his young age, Fernandez was pushing for more playing time, a wish Hansi Flick could not grant him.

Conversely, Enrique sees in Fernandez a player capable of shaking up the hierarchy in Paris. The 55-year-old coach reportedly assured him of significantly more playing time than at Barcelona.

Fernandez has certainly noticed that Enrique does not hesitate to place his trust in very young players. With PSG in need of technical reinforcement for their attacking play, this transfer fits perfectly within the European champions' sporting policy.