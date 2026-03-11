Chelsea vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Head-to-head record and past meetings

By Ellis Stevens | 11 Mar 2026 22:30 , Last updated: 11 Mar 2026 22:31

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 11

Chelsea wins: 3

Draws: 3

Paris Saint-Germain wins: 4

Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain first matched up in Group H of the 2004-05 Champions League, and the Blues ran riot with a 3-0 triumph in France, courtesy of goals from Didier Drogba (two) and John Terry.

The two teams were unable to be separated in the reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge as the game ended 0-0, playing a part in Chelsea finishing at the top of the group as PSG crashed out at the bottom of the standings.

The two had to wait 10 years until their next meeting in 2014 when they were matched up in the quarter-finals of the 2013-14 Champions League, and PSG looked set to secure their place in the semi-finals after securing a 3-1 win in the first leg in Paris.

However, a dramatic second leg saw Chelsea book their place in the semi-finals courtesy of the away goals rule, as Demba Ba's 87th-minute strike sealed a 2-0 win on the night and 3-3 draw on aggregate.

That marked the beginning of regular meetings in the following seasons, including PSG eliminating Chelsea on away goals in the Champions Leaguer round of 16 in 2014-15.

Chelsea got their revenge with a penalty win in the International Champions Cup in July 2015, but PSG prevailed once again in 2015/16, beating the Blues 4-2 on aggregate in the round of 16 of the Champions League.

Chelsea and PSG did not meet again until the Club World Cup final in July 2025, when Chelsea shocked the recently-crowned Champions League winners with a 3-0 win.

PSG did not have to wait long to get their revenge against the Blues, securing a commanding 5-2 first-leg lead in the 2025-26 Champions League round of 16.

Last 10 meetings

Mar 11, 2026: PSG 5-2 Chelsea (Champions League)

July 13, 2025: Chelsea 3-0 PSG (Club World Cup)

Mar 9, 2016: Chelsea 1-2 PSG (Champions League)

Feb 16, 2016: PSG 2-1 Chelsea (Champions League)

July 25, 2015: Chelsea (6) 1-1 (5) PSG (International Champions Cup)

Mar 11, 2015: Chelsea 2-2 PSG (Champions League)

Feb 17, 2015: PSG 1-1 Chelsea (Champions League)

Apr 8, 2014: Chelsea 2-0 PSG (Champions League)

Apr 2, 2014: PSG 3-1 Chelsea (Champions League)

Nov 11, 2004: Chelsea 0-0 PSG (Champions League)