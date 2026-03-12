Thursday's Europa League predictions and previews including Lille vs. Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest vs. FC Midtjylland

By Matt Law | 12 Mar 2026 00:00 , Last updated: 12 Mar 2026 00:00

There are two English teams in the last-16 stage of the Europa League, and Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest will both be in action on Thursday night.

Villa are away to Lille in the first leg of their last-16 tie, while Forest will host FC Midtjylland.

Here, Sports Mole provides predictions for Thursday's Europa League fixtures.

In what will be the inaugural meeting between the two sides, Stuttgart welcome Porto to the MHPArena on Thursday for the first leg of their Europa League round-of-16 tie.

Die Roten secured a 4-2 aggregate victory over Celtic in the playoffs, while the Portuguese visitors gained direct passage to this stage after finishing inside the top eight of the league-phase standings

We say: Stuttgart 2-1 Porto

Both sides have been somewhat unconvincing in recent outings, but Stuttgart’s strong home record could prove decisive, particularly with Porto struggling on their travels.

While Die Roten have been an explosive attacking force at the MHPArena, they face a Porto side renowned for defensive organisation, meaning the contest may not produce a flurry of goals even if both teams possess enough quality to find the net.

Commencing a battle to be the last Italian team standing in this season's Europa League, Bologna and Roma will clash at Stadio Dall'Ara on Thursday.

The Serie A pair must beat familiar foes in their last-16 tie, with a quarter-final against either Lille or Aston Villa ultimately at stake.

We say: Bologna 1-1 Roma

Roma have won four of their last five games in Europe and have the Gasperini factor, but Bologna had won five on the spin across all competitions before faltering last weekend.

While the Rossoblu have a very modest home record, Italiano also has continental pedigree - having reached a Conference League final with Fiorentina - so his team can stay on level terms ahead of next week's second leg.

Aston Villa travel to Northern France to face Lille at Stade Pierre-Mauroy in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday evening.

The two teams meet for the first time since their enthralling Conference League quarter-final tie in April 2024 when the English side prevailed on penalties following a 3-3 draw over two legs.

We say: Lille 1-1 Aston Villa

Lille defeated Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last season, so it would be nonsensical to rule out the French outfit from pulling off an upset in this two-legged affair with an out-of-sorts Aston Villa side.

Having said that, we expect a response from Emery’s men and they should have enough quality in their side to come away with at least a share of the spoils, keeping the tie finely poised ahead of next week’s return fixture at Villa Park.

Panathinaikos return to European action on Thursday evening when they host Real Betis in the first leg of their Europa League round of 16 tie at the Spyros Louis Stadium.

The Greek side edged through the playoffs via a tense penalty shootout, while Betis enjoyed a more comfortable route after qualifying automatically from the league phase.

We say: Panathinaikos 1-2 Real Betis

Panathinaikos’ strong domestic form and attacking confidence at home could make this a competitive contest, but Betis possess greater European experience and tactical control in midfield.

Pellegrini’s side should therefore have enough quality to edge the first leg and take a narrow advantage into the return fixture.

Meeting for the first time on the European stage, Celta Vigo welcome Lyon to Balaidos in the Spanish community of Galicia for the opening leg of that round of 16 Europa League tie on Thursday.

Thanks to a pair of one-goal victories over PAOK in the playoff phase, the Spaniards were able to advance, while Lyon finished on top of the League Phase table, earning an automatic place in the last 16.

We say: Celta Vigo 0-0 Lyon

Patience is a virtue, and both teams display plenty of that and are each well-disciplined defensively, thus, we anticipate this opening match to be more of a feel-out affair between the two.

Nottingham Forest welcome FC Midtjylland to the City Ground for the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday night.

The Tricky Trees will be out for revenge against their Danish opponents after suffering a 3-2 home defeat in the League Phase in October under former boss Ange Postecoglou.

We say: Nottingham Forest 2-2 FC Midtjylland

Goals are to be expected between these two teams, given that 3+ goals have been scored in seven of Forest’s Europa League games and five of Midtjylland’s, including the five goals netted in the latter’s victory over the former earlier this season.

Forest are well aware of the threat that Midtjylland are set to pose in the final third, but we are backing Pereira’s men to claim at least a share of the spoils on this occasion.

© Imago Having narrowly edged out Ludogorets in the playoffs, Ferencvaros are in action in the Europa League round of 16 when they play host to Braga at the Groupama Arena on Thursday. Os Arcebispos, who are one of just three sides unbeaten away from home in the competition, will journey to Hungary looking to extend this impressive run of results and place one foot in the quarter-finals.

We say: Ferencvaros 1-2 Braga

Braga have enjoyed an impressive Europa League campaign so far, but they will need to be at their best against a Ferencvaros side who have won each of their last five matches and have proven tough to crack at home.

Ferencvaros will feel they are favourites, given their home advantage, but the Portuguese side boasts a slightly superior squad on paper and we are backing them to come away with a narrow victory.

Freiburg's Europa League quest continues on Thursday against hosts Genk, who will welcome the visitors to Cegeka Arena in the first leg of their round of 16 tie.

Freiburg finished seventh in the league phase and automatically advanced to the knockouts, whereas Genk finished in ninth and had to navigate a playoff tie against Dinamo Zagreb.

We say: Genk 2-1 Freiburg

Freiburg must improve their away performances if they hope to avoid a costly defeat, but they have struggled in front of goal for some time.

Genk have not been particularly strong at the back, but while they may fail to keep a clean sheet, they should look to take advantage of the vulnerable visitors.

