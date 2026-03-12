Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils to sell forward, two others to fund midfield signings

By Seye Omidiora | 12 Mar 2026 00:46

Manchester United’s attacking department is reportedly set for further upheaval as the club prepare to sell Joshua Zirkzee.

The Dutch international is believed to have grown increasingly disillusioned with his role at Old Trafford, having struggled to secure a regular starting berth under both the previous regime and the current interim setup.

The 24-year-old was a high-profile £36.5m arrival from Bologna in July 2024, signed to provide competition and cover for Rasmus Hojlund, but he has found consistent form and minutes difficult to come by in the Premier League.

With the Red Devils investing around £200m in forward reinforcements last summer, with Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo moving to Old Trafford, the pathway to the first team appears increasingly blocked for the former Bayern Munich prospect.

Zirkzee 'eyes summer exit' after being frozen out of starting XI

According to The Sun, Zirkzee is targeting a move away from Manchester this summer to resurrect his career.

The Netherlands international has managed just four starts during the 2025-26 campaign and has not featured in a starting lineup since a half-time withdrawal against Wolverhampton Wanderers in late December.

While former manager Ruben Amorim was reportedly open to a winter departure, the club's hierarchy blocked the move to maintain squad depth.

However, with Zirkzee now unlikely to make the Dutch squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup due to a lack of playing time, the forward is keen to secure a permanent transfer.

Zirkzee future: Return to Italy possible as United look to fund revamp

While there are no concrete offers for Zirkzee at present, a return to Serie A is considered the most likely outcome.

Juventus and Roma both enquired about the striker's availability earlier in the season, and his technical profile is understood to remain highly regarded in Italy following his successful stint with Bologna.

The above source states that a sale would provide vital funds to address their primary recruitment priority: the central midfield and a problematic wide position.

The club are already planning for a high-turnover summer that will see high earners Casemiro and Jadon Sancho released, while Marcus Rashford is also expected to be sold.

By offloading Zirkzee, United hope to offset the costs of a new specialist left-winger and further balance the squad for the next manager.