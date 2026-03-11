Man United vs. Man City: Major Elliot Anderson update arrives as Manchester giants 'battle' for Nottingham Forest star

By Matt Law | 11 Mar 2026 17:23 , Last updated: 11 Mar 2026 17:31

Manchester United are reportedly still firmly in the race to sign Elliot Anderson this summer despite the recent reports surrounding the Nottingham Forest midfielder.

Anderson is set to leave Forest at the end of the 2025-26 campaign, even if the Reds manage to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Man United are believed to view the England international as a leading transfer target, but recent reports have claimed that Manchester City are at the head of the queue for his signature.

The 23-year-old is believed to favour a move to the Etihad Stadium over Old Trafford, but according to journalist Ben Jacobs, the Red Devils have not given up hope of signing him.

"Manchester City and Manchester United both expected to go big on Elliot Anderson," Jacobs told The United Stand.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Man United 'firmly in the race' for Forest's Anderson

"We're not at an advanced point of club-to-club negotiations or even Elliot Anderson saying he only wants one club, so at this stage we can't really say whether the blue or red half of Manchester are winning.

"As with Antoine Semenyo, Manchester United tend to try and get the player buy-in first, and if they can't, they back out and they make a point of sometimes, through sources, of course, not officially explaining why.

"My intel from within the club at the moment is not that Manchester United definitively think they're going to lose the race for Elliot Anderson or that he's going to go off to Manchester City or that the player is only going to make a decision based on finances.

"There is an appreciation Man City will be able to offer more money, but Manchester United are certainly going to be able to improve upon his current Nottingham Forest package as well. So this is one I think is going to run into the late April/Early May period before we get real clarity."

© Imago

Man City vs. Man United for Anderson this summer

Anderson has made 37 appearances for Forest this season, scoring two goals and registering three assists, and he is set to be a key player for England at the 2026 World Cup.

The midfielder has a contract at the City Ground until the summer of 2029, but it is highly likely that he will be on the move during the upcoming market, potentially for a fee in excess of £70m.

It is believed that Man City are at the head of the queue for his services, but Man United are not giving up when it comes to a deal for ex-Newcastle United youngster.