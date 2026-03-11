Manchester United transfer news: Marcus Rashford 'twist' as Barcelona move could hinge on one crucial factor

The re-election of Joan Laporta as
Barcelona president ahead of Deco will be vital for Marcus Rashford's hopes of joining permanently from Manchester United, the latest report has claimed. on Tuesday in the Champions League level with their opponents, drawing 1-1 at St James' Park. Barca emerged from their clash with Newcastle United
Hansi Flick's side struggled to create meaningful chances despite bringing on the likes of Rashford later in the second half.
The English forward is on loan from Manchester United, and though some fans have called for his return in the summer, the Catalan team have the option to make the move permanent for a fee of £26m.
Spanish outlet
claim that Barca's presidential election on March 15 could be key in determining Rashford's future as candidate Deco has identified Marca Real Betis winger Ez Abde and Jan Virgili of Mallorca as alternatives to the loanee.
© Imago
Is there a place for Rashford at Old Trafford?
There could be a place for Rashford at Old Trafford from when looking at the gaps in United's squad, as while they signed forwards
Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha in the summer, neither are at their best on the left flank.
Cunha prefers operating in central zones, while Mbeumo has predominantly played as a right-winger, so perhaps Rashford could slot in on the opposite side of the pitch behind striker
Benjamin Sesko.
However, the Red Devils do not currently know who will be in the dugout next season, with interim boss
Michael Carrick by no means guaranteed to be at Old Trafford in the summer.
A new head coach may want to bring in a new face for the attack, so it is difficult to say whether Rashford would be a good fit for United in 2026-27.
© Imago
Should Barcelona sign Marcus Rashford from Man United?
Barca are still dealing with the fallout of years of financial mismanagement, and while the base fee that they would have to pay United is modest, they cannot afford to make many mistakes when it comes to transfers.
The Englishman has scored 10 goals and provided 10 assists, averaging 0.86 goal involvements per 90, and he has scored five times and provided three assists in the Champions League this season.
Rashford has proven that he can deliver on the biggest stage, but he is 28 and has likely already peaked, meaning he would have little resale value in his thirties.
Having someone of his quality in the squad would be beneficial, either as a starter or backup option, but Barcelona's leadership must ensure his signing does not negatively impact the club's ability to make other purchases.