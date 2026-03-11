Manchester United transfer news: Marcus Rashford 'twist' as Barcelona move could hinge on one crucial factor

By |

Rashford move from United to Barca 'twist' as deal hinges on one factor
© Iconsport / PA Images

The re-election of Joan Laporta as Barcelona president ahead of Deco will be vital for Marcus Rashford's hopes of joining permanently from Manchester United, the latest report has claimed.

Barca emerged from their clash with Newcastle United on Tuesday in the Champions League level with their opponents, drawing 1-1 at St James' Park.

Hansi Flick's side struggled to create meaningful chances despite bringing on the likes of Rashford later in the second half.

The English forward is on loan from Manchester United, and though some fans have called for his return in the summer, the Catalan team have the option to make the move permanent for a fee of £26m.

Spanish outlet Marca claim that Barca's presidential election on March 15 could be key in determining Rashford's future as candidate Deco has identified Real Betis winger Ez Abde and Jan Virgili of Mallorca as alternatives to the loanee.

© Imago

Is there a place for Rashford at Old Trafford?

There could be a place for Rashford at Old Trafford from when looking at the gaps in United's squad, as while they signed forwards Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha in the summer, neither are at their best on the left flank.

Cunha prefers operating in central zones, while Mbeumo has predominantly played as a right-winger, so perhaps Rashford could slot in on the opposite side of the pitch behind striker Benjamin Sesko.

However, the Red Devils do not currently know who will be in the dugout next season, with interim boss Michael Carrick by no means guaranteed to be at Old Trafford in the summer.

A new head coach may want to bring in a new face for the attack, so it is difficult to say whether Rashford would be a good fit for United in 2026-27.

© Imago

Should Barcelona sign Marcus Rashford from Man United?

Barca are still dealing with the fallout of years of financial mismanagement, and while the base fee that they would have to pay United is modest, they cannot afford to make many mistakes when it comes to transfers.

The Englishman has scored 10 goals and provided 10 assists, averaging 0.86 goal involvements per 90, and he has scored five times and provided three assists in the Champions League this season.

Rashford has proven that he can deliver on the biggest stage, but he is 28 and has likely already peaked, meaning he would have little resale value in his thirties.

Having someone of his quality in the squad would be beneficial, either as a starter or backup option, but Barcelona's leadership must ensure his signing does not negatively impact the club's ability to make other purchases.

Author photo

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Manchester United related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe