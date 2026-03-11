Manchester United transfer news: Marcus Rashford 'twist' as Barcelona move could hinge on one crucial factor

By Lewis Nolan | 11 Mar 2026 01:32

The re-election of Joan Laporta as Barcelona president ahead of Deco will be vital for Marcus Rashford's hopes of joining permanently from Manchester United, the latest report has claimed.

Barca emerged from their clash with Newcastle United on Tuesday in the Champions League level with their opponents, drawing 1-1 at St James' Park.

Hansi Flick's side struggled to create meaningful chances despite bringing on the likes of Rashford later in the second half.

The English forward is on loan from Manchester United, and though some fans have called for his return in the summer, the Catalan team have the option to make the move permanent for a fee of £26m.

Spanish outlet Marca claim that Barca's presidential election on March 15 could be key in determining Rashford's future as candidate Deco has identified Real Betis winger Ez Abde and Jan Virgili of Mallorca as alternatives to the loanee.