Tottenham Hotspur make history after Atletico Madrid Champions League defeat as Igor Tudor sack calls grow

11 Mar 2026

Tottenham Hotspur's Champions League defeat against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday saw the club lose a sixth consecutive match for the first time in their history.

Spurs might have hoped for relief from a nightmare Premier League season on Tuesday, but they instead suffered a 5-2 defeat in the Champions League against Atletico Madrid.

Qualification to the quarter-final now looks highly unlikely, unless the club can stage a miraculous comeback next week at home.

More pressing for boss Igor Tudor will be arresting the team's poor form given they have been beaten in each of their last six games in all competitions.

Spurs had previously never lost six consecutive fixtures, but defeats against Manchester United, Newcastle United, Arsenal, Fulham, Crystal Palace and Atletico have created unwanted history.

Will Tottenham sack Igor Tudor after Atletico Madrid loss?

Interim boss Tudor replaced Thomas Frank in the dugout in February, but he has overseen four defeats in his first four games in charge.

While a loss against rivals Arsenal was somewhat understandable given the Gunners lead the way at the top of the Premier League table, the team have conceded 14 goals during his time in charge.

Tudor's front-footed approach has exposed Spurs' backline, and playing so naively is likely to cost them their status in the top flight considering they are 16th, just one point above the relegation zone.

Tottenham will face Liverpool on Sunday in their next league game, but after Tuesday's loss, the chances of Tudor being in charge of the squad at Anfield appear slim.

Can Champions League exit be seen positively by Spurs?

Spurs' exit from the Champions League looks certain, but given the club are at real risk of relegation from the Premier League, perhaps elimination from Europe would allow them to focus more on survival.

Tottenham face 17th-placed Nottingham Forest on March 22, four days after the second leg against Atletico Madrid at home.

While a team as well supported and as wealthy as Spurs should be strong enough to compete domestically and on the continent, it may be in the club's interest to rest as many key stars as possible against their Spanish opponents.