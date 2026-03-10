Tuesday's Champions League results & roundup: Atletico Madrid run riot against Spurs as St James' Park hosts late drama

By Ellis Stevens | 10 Mar 2026 22:03 , Last updated: 10 Mar 2026 22:07

The 2025/26 Champions League round of 16 kicked off on Tuesday evening, with teams battling it out to secure first-leg advantages and move one step closer to a place in the quarter-finals.

Three late kick-offs followed Galatasaray's win over Liverpool, with Atalanta taking on Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid hosting Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United facing Barcelona.

Atletico Madrid 5-2 Tottenham Hotspur: Spurs horror show as Atletico Madrid run riot

Tottenham Hotspur's torrid time continued on Tuesday night as Atletico Madrid ran riot at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, securing a stunning 5-2 triumph in their first leg meeting.

A history-making first 15 minutes saw Tottenham Hotspur fall apart, with goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky enduring a torturous start to his Champions League debut.

The 22-year-old was at fault for two goals as Atletico Madrid raced into a 3-0 lead in 15 minutes, which marks the earliest a side has ever gone three goals ahead in a Champions League knockout stage match.

Kinsky slipped in the build-up to the first before miskicking and giving the ball away for Atletico Madrid's third, sandwiched around Micky van de Ven's slip allowing Antoine Griezmann to make it 2-0.

Kinsky's nightmare debut was ended after the third goal, with Igor Tudor replacing him with Guglielmo Vicario after just 17 minutes, though little changed as the Italian conceded the fourth of the night to Robin Le Normand only five minutes later.

Tottenham Hotspur did manage to pull one back through Pedro Porro in the 26th minute, but Atletico Madrid eventually restored their four-goal advantage in the second half.

Julian Alvarez was superbly assisted by Griezmann as the Argentinian raced forward and capped a brilliant counter with a fantastic finish to net his second of the night before the hour mark.

Jan Oblak added to the list of goalkeeping errors as the Slovenian cheaply gave the ball away, allowing second-half substitute Dominic Solanke to rifle into the top corner with 14 minutes remaining.

Tottenham Hotspur were unable to pull any further goals back, leaving them trailing by three goals in the tie heading into their home leg next week, while the defeat as a whole sets a new unwanted record for the club.

Tudor has now lost all four of his games since being appointed as manager, while tonight's defeat marks the first time in history that Tottenham Hotspur have lost six consecutive matches.

Newcastle United 1-1 Barcelona: Drama, disbelief at St James Park

St James' Park provided a mass of late drama on Tuesday night, as Newcastle United and Barcelona played out a 1-1 draw in their first leg meeting.

A tightly-fought encounter appeared to be dramatically settled in the 86th-minute as Harvey Barnes converted from close range to give Newcastle United a late lead.

However, Barcelona bit back with the final kick of the game to cruelly deny Newcastle United their first win against the Blaugrana since a historic 3-2 triumph at St James' Park in September 1997.

Second-half substitute Dani Olmo skipped past Malick Thiaw before being brought down by the defender inside the penalty area, handing Barcelona a last-gasp penalty.

The pressure fell on 18-year-old sensation Lamine Yamal to equalise for the Spanish juggernauts, and the winger sent Aaron Ramsdale the wrong way to silence St James' Park.

The Magpies may feel slightly hard done by after a strong first-leg performance, which saw the home side take 16 shots to Barcelona's nine on the night.

Regardless, the eventual draw leaves Eddie Howe's side with the difficult task of heading to Camp Nou needing a victory if they are to extend their Champions League campaign.

Meanwhile, Barcelona will be delighted by the late draw, especially following the difficult match at St James' Park, leaving them in a confident position headed back to their home ground for the second leg.

Atalanta 1-6 Bayern Munich: Bayern secure statement victory

Bayern Munich recorded a statement victory on Tuesday night, securing an astonishing 6-1 win against Atalanta at the New Balance Arena in Italy.

The German giants were already one of the favourites heading into the round of 16, demonstrated by seven wins in their eight league phase fixtures, and Bayern Munich certainly made a strong statement intent to win the competition tonight.

Vincent Kompany's side rapidly raced into the lead after just 12 minutes as Josip Stanisic converted from close range, marking the beginning of an exceptional first-leg performance from the Bavarians.

Michael Olise and Serge Gnabry both added to the scoring to make it 3-0 going into the break, and Bayern Munich quickly picked up where they left off from the second half restart.

Nicolas Jackson resumed the scoring with a clinical finish seven minutes after the second half kicked off, quickly followed by Olise netting his second and Bayern Munich's fifth of the night.

Atalanta's catastrophic night continued only three minutes later as substitute Jamal Musiala made it 6-0.

The Italian side did manage to give their fans something to celebrate on the night as Mario Pasalic scored a consolation goal in stoppage time, but Bayern Munich's 6-1 victory all but ensures their place in the quarter-finals.