Tuesday's Champions League predictions and previews including Newcastle vs. Barcelona

By Ben Knapton | 10 Mar 2026 00:00

Today's Champions League predictions include a blockbuster battle between Newcastle United and Barcelona, as well as Liverpool's revenge mission away to Galatasaray.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Liverpool's Champions League campaign continues on Tuesday against Galatasaray, with RAMS Park the staging ground for the first leg of their round of 16 tie.

The Reds are sixth in the Premier League, but they will take confidence from their third-placed finish in the Champions League's league phase, though their hosts already won 1-0 against the Merseysiders in September 2025 and will be challenging opponents.

We say: Galatasaray 1-1 Liverpool

Galatasaray have already proven that they can cause European giants problems, and after beating the visitors in the league phase of the Champions League, they will be confident on Tuesday.

While Liverpool's performances have been mixed of late, their displays on the road in Europe have been strong, and they should have enough to head back to Anfield having avoided defeat.

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Taking a break from their Premier League relegation battle, crisis club Tottenham Hotspur venture to the Wanda Metropolitano for Tuesday's Champions League last-16 first leg with Atletico Madrid.

The Europa League holders achieved an impressive fourth-placed league-phase finish despite their domestic disasters, while Diego Simeone's crop got the better of Club Brugge in the playoff rounds.

We say: Atletico Madrid 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur

With Romero and Van de Ven back together, Tottenham should not be such a horror show at the back, but the Lilywhites are still lacking in attacking ideas and a clear identity under Tudor.

The visitors' domestic troubles meant nothing against Dortmund or Frankfurt, but an Atletico team with a taste for goals at home should put one foot firmly in the quarter-finals.

© Iconsport / ActionPress

Kicking off their battle for a place in the Champions League quarter-finals, Atalanta BC and Bayern Munich will meet in Bergamo on Tuesday evening.

While Bayern strode straight through to the last-16 stage, La Dea dramatically eliminated another German giant to squeeze through the playoffs.

We say: Atalanta BC 1-2 Bayern Munich

Even though Atalanta usually overperform their modest status in Europe, they have leaked goals in recent games and cannot keep Bayern at bay for 90 minutes.

The German giants should score at least twice to seize a lead for next week's return leg in Bavaria.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

For the second time in six months, St James' Park hosts the famous Barcelona, as Newcastle United welcome the Spanish titans to their headquarters for Tuesday's Champions League last-16 first leg.

The Magpies saw off Azerbaijani hopefuls Qarabag in the knockout phase playoffs, while Hansi Flick's outfit clinched fifth spot in the league phase to earn a direct ticket to the last 16.

We say: Newcastle 1-2 Barcelona

For all of Barcelona's diligent defensive work in recent weeks, the Blaugrana have gone 11 games without a clean sheet in the Champions League, and that streak will surely become 12 at a raucous St James' Park.

Flick's ferocious attack can still fight fire with fire to claim a first-leg advantage, albeit surely only a slender one due to a number of key absences, as Newcastle keep the tie alive before trekking to Camp Nou.

