Alexis Mac Allister provides Liverpool contract update amid Real Madrid transfer interest

By Ben Sully | 09 Mar 2026 23:48 , Last updated: 09 Mar 2026 23:50

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has insisted there is no rush to sign a new contract with the Merseyside club.

The Reds recently announced a new deal for Mac Allister's Liverpool teammate Ryan Gravenberch, who has penned fresh terms until the summer of 2032.

In contrast to Gravenberch, there is uncertainty surrounding Mac Allister's long-term future at the Merseyside club.

The 2022 World Cup winner has just over two years left to run on his current Liverpool deal.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Mac Allister reveals truth over Liverpool contract talks

Mac Allister's father, Carlos Mac Allister, has dismissed the suggestion that talks have started with Liverpool over a new contract for the Argentina international.

The player himself has now confirmed that he is not in any contract negotiations, although he remains relaxed about the situation.

"First of all, I want to congratulate Ryan," Mac Allister told reporters ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash with Galatasaray.

"It’s really good for him, and he deserves it because he’s been a really important player for us in the season where we won the Premier League, so congratulations to him.

"In terms of me, we are not in contract talks. But I’m not in a rush, and that’s only a fact."

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Which clubs will be keeping tabs on Mac Allister's situation?

Mac Allister has struggled to consistently produce his best form for Arne Slot's this season, which will come into the club's thinking when they decide whether to press ahead with contract talks.

If they are uncertain over the midfielder's future, they may look to entertain offers in the summer window when they can still command a considerable transfer fee with two years left to run on the player's contract.

Real Madrid continue to be linked with the Argentine and will surely be in the market for at least one central midfielder in the summer.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have emerged as a potential suitor, although it is difficult to see a scenario in which Mac Allister joins one of Liverpool's biggest rivals.