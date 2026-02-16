Man Utd transfer news: ‘Shock’ move for Liverpool star considered as new midfield target emerges

By Oliver Thomas | 16 Feb 2026 16:05 , Last updated: 16 Feb 2026 16:13

Manchester United will reportedly consider making a shock move for Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils are known to be in the market for a new centre-midfielder, with Casemiro departing at the end of the season when his contract expires and uncertainty still surrounding the long-term future of Manuel Ugarte.

Brighton & Hove Albion’s Carlos Baleba, Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton and Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson are three names that have regularly been linked with a move to Old Trafford, though the latter is also believed to be a strong target for Manchester City.

Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali is believed to have recently been added to Man United’s summer shortlist, but Champions League qualification is needed for the Red Devils to persuade the Arsenal-linked Italian to leave St James’ Park.

Highly-rated Nordsjaelland midfielder Caleb Yirenkyi is also on Man United’s radar, and Mac Allister now believed to be the latest name that has emerged as a surprise target.

Man United ‘keeping close tabs’ on Liverpool's Mac Allister

According to The Mirror, Man United are in the process of drawing up a list of midfield targets the club will attempt to sign this summer, and Red Devils chiefs are said to be keeping close tabs on the future of Mac Allister.

The report adds that speculation is mounting that the 2022 World Cup winner with Argentina could leave Liverpool ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

Mac Allister has struggled to showcase his best form on a consistent basis so far this season, though he did impress against his former club Brighton as Liverpool secured a 3-0 victory at Anfield in the FA Cup fourth round last weekend.

The 27-year-old has made a total of 132 appearances for Liverpool across all competitions since joining in 2023, recording 17 goals and 17 assists, and he is under contract at Anfield until June 2028.

Could Mac Allister realistically swap Man Utd for Liverpool?

It remains to be seen whether Mac Allister would consider leaving Liverpool at this stage of his career, but he has previously expressed his desire to play in Spain before he hangs up his boots amid reported interest from Real Madrid.

Joining a Premier League rival, especially Man United, seems unlikely at this stage, though, unless the Red Devils were to stump up a significant offer to Liverpool in the summer.

Mac Allister would presumably have little interest in joining Man United if they fail to qualify for the Champions League, with Michael Carrick’s side currently sitting fourth in the Premier League table and only three points above Liverpool in sixth spot.

There have been a handful of players who have represented both Man United and Liverpool over the years, including Michael Owen, Paul Ince and Peter Beardsley, but no player has moved directly from Old Trafford to Anfield since Phil Chisnall back in 1964.