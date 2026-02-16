Tottenham Hotspur transfer news: Spurs 'enter race' for Premier League defender but face Manchester United 'battle'

By Lewis Nolan | 16 Feb 2026 00:22

Tottenham Hotspur are reported to have entered the race for Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi, though they will face competition from Premier League rivals.

Now that Spurs have confirmed the appointment of Igor Tudor as Thomas Frank's interim successor, fans will hope for a relatively smooth end to the season.

The club are 16th in the Premier League with just 29 points from 26 matches, and they are only five points above 18th-placed West Ham United.

Tottenham look set for another relegation battle, and if they wish to push towards the division's European spots next season, they will need to make a number of signings before 2026-27.

Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi will be a free agent in the summer, but while TuttoJuve report that Spurs have entered the race for his signature, other Premier League sides like Manchester United are also interested.

© Imago

Can Tottenham beat Man United to Marcos Senesi in the summer?

United look likely to qualify for the Europa League at least given they are fourth with 45 points, while securing Champions League football would give them a significant advantage over Spurs in the transfer market.

While Tottenham may not be able to offer new signings continental football, they could look to get ahead of the Red Devils in the managerial department.

Michael Carrick is the interim boss of United, though it would not be surprising if he was appointed on a permanent basis.

Considering Carrick has never previously coached a team on permanent basis in one of Europe's top five leagues, some players may be reluctant to sign for the Red Devils due to his inexperience.

If Tottenham can convince a proven manager such as Xabi Alonso to take over from Frank, then stars might view the club in a more positive light.

© Imago

Does Marcos Senesi hint at Cristian Romero or Micky van de Ven exit?

While signing an established player from the Premier League for free should not necessarily be seen negatively, it does perhaps hint at potential exits from the club.

Cristian Romero has hit out at Spurs this season on social media, and he has often proved unreliable from both a fitness and discipline perspective.

However, since Senesi has predominantly played on the left for Bournemouth, perhaps fans should be worried about the potential exit of Micky van de Ven, who plays on the same side.

The Dutchman has been linked with an exit to the likes of Liverpool, though his current contract lasts until 2029, meaning Tottenham should have the power to resist any summer offers.