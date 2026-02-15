Are Liverpool back? Real reasons for Reds' resurgence as Arne Slot sack talk quietens amidst Champions League, FA Cup push

By Anthony Nolan | 15 Feb 2026 23:59 , Last updated: 16 Feb 2026 00:12

It is no secret that Premier League champions Liverpool have struggled in 2025-26, failing to defend their title and even slipping out of the top four this winter.

Arne Slot's Reds were on their worst run of form for more than 70 years back in November, when they had recorded nine defeats from 12 games that culminated in a shocking 4-1 loss against PSV Eindhoven.

In response, the manager pivoted to a more risk-averse style, and while the Merseysiders went on an unbeaten run of 13 matches in the aftermath of that Champions League thrashing, their timidity led to costly draws with promoted clubs Leeds United, Sunderland and Burnley.

However, the end of January and first half of February has proven more fruitful for Liverpool, who have won four of their last five outings across all competitions compared to just two of the prior seven.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at the reasons behind the Reds' recent upturn in form, and considers whether Slot's job still hangs in the balance.

The importance of Liverpool's newfound defensive solidity

© Imago / Every Second Media

Early on in 2024-25, one of the most discussed aspects of Slot's impact was the fact that Liverpool kicked off the season with a brilliant defensive record, conceding only twice in their opening seven games and keeping five clean sheets in the process.

Fast forward to 2025-26, and the Reds' once-impenetrable backline has seemed more porous than ever, and Manchester United are the only team in the top eight to have conceded more than their 35 goals so far.

To make matters worse, only Burnley, Leeds and Newcastle United have let in more goals beyond the 80-minute mark than Liverpool with 10, and no club have lost more points from those concessions than the Merseysiders, who have dropped eight.

With that in mind, it is notable that Liverpool's current run of four wins in five games also features three clean sheets, including a particularly impressive 1-0 victory on the road against Sunderland that saw Slot's men become the first Premier League team to beat the Black Cats at the Stadium of Light this season.

The return of Mohamed Salah (in more than one way)

© Imago / Action Plus

Talismanic winger Mohamed Salah has had his worst season since making the switch to Anfield in the summer of 2017, and it is no coincidence that the Reds' strife has coincided with that of the 33-year-old.

The Egyptian racked up a staggering 29 goals and 18 assists in the top flight last term, meaning that he was involved in 47 of the club's 86 goals - almost 55% of the total.

This time around, Salah has delivered just four goals and six assists in the league, and while that tally is more substantial than the likes of Bukayo Saka at Arsenal, it means that the forward's contribution has dropped down to a little over 24%.

However, there are signs that the number 11 could be finding his feet once again, given that he has scored or assisted six times in his last six games, a remarkable improvement since returning from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Additionally, the only player to have registered more assists for a Premier League club since Salah's departure to AFCON in December is Man United star Bruno Fernandes, and if Liverpool can keep their frontline leader firing, then they could enjoy a successful end to what has been a difficult season.

Is Arne Slot still at risk of being sacked in 2025-26?

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

After lifting the title in his first season at the club it seemed unthinkable that Slot could be facing the threat of dismissal so soon, but there have been mounting calls for him to be replaced in the dugout, especially after an outlay of £446.5m in the summer transfer window.

Those voices were not quietened by the Reds' unbeaten run in December considering that important points were dropped against the promoted clubs, and they only intensified when the club dropped out of the top four.

That being said, recent performances - more than merely results - have gone some way to restoring a cautious sense of faith in the manager, and while fans are still wary, tension surrounding the boss' actions has been noticeably reduced.

It remains to be seen whether the now-available Xabi Alonso will eventually take over from Slot at the end of the season, and indeed whether Liverpool's current form is maintained, but it seems unlikely that Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes will be looking to change things up before assessing their options come May.