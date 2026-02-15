Arsenal news: Ben White provides injury update as fans grow concerned about squad in Premier League title race

By Lewis Nolan | 15 Feb 2026 23:10

Ben White confirmed that he did not suffer an injury in Arsenal's win against Wigan Athletic on Sunday at the Emirates.

The Londoners once again advanced into the fifth round of the FA Cup, with the club breaking records as they won 4-0 against Wigan at home.

Mikel Arteta will be delighted by the result, though he was forced to make a change prior to kickoff due to Riccardo Calafiori's injury in the warmup.

Ben White was selected from the start, but he was taken off in the 79th minute, and given his history on the treatment table, fans were fearing the worst.

However, the Englishman has since posted on Instagram revealing that he has not suffered an injury, allaying fears of lengthy spell on the sidelines.

© Imago

Can Arsenal cope with the injuries currently in their squad?

The potential injury suffered by Calafiori could be a blow, but the Italian has only managed to start 17 times in the Premier League this season, and the Londoners have generally coped well without him.

Arsenal can still call upon either Myles Lewis-Skelly or Piero Hincapie at left-back, so Arteta should have little to worry about in that position.

Midfielder Mikel Merino has been crucial for Arsenal as a rotation option, but while they will miss his ability to link play and score from set pieces due to his season-ending injury, he was not a starter anyway.

Kai Havertz is arguably the team's best striker and his continued injury woes have hampered the Gunners' attack, though Arsenal still have Viktor Gyokeres and Gabriel Jesus to choose from, and their depth up front is better than most clubs.

© Imago / Action Plus

Is Mikel Arteta running out of excuses?

Arteta has been in charge of Arsenal since 2019, and though many rivals have looked to criticise or mock the Spaniard, he has undeniably taken the club from mediocrity to a position that commands respect.

However, the head coach arguably has the most complete squad in world football, with stars like Noni Madueke, Gabriel Martinelli and Eberechi Eze having all started fewer than 13 league games each.

Though there have been some misfortunate absences from his squad at times this campaign, there is little excuse for Arteta if his side fail to take advantage of a weaker Manchester City side, especially as they boast a four-point advantage over their rivals.