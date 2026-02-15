Arsenal lineup vs. Wigan confirmed as Mikel Arteta makes huge Myles Lewis-Skelly call

By Ben Knapton | 15 Feb 2026 15:18 , Last updated: 15 Feb 2026 15:38

Arsenal have confirmed their starting lineup for Sunday's FA Cup fourth-round clash with Wigan Athletic at the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta has made a total of eight changes to the team that drew 1-1 with Brentford in Thursday's Premier League clash, and the key headline is Myles Lewis-Skelly's inclusion in midfield.

The 19-year-old has been given the nod alongside Eberechi Eze and Christian Norgaard in a depleted engine room, which is currently missing Mikel Merino, Kai Havertz and captain Martin Odegaard due to injury.

As Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi were both due a break, Arteta has opted to experiment with Lewis-Skelly in the left-eight position, allowing Riccardo Calafiori to occupy his familiar left-back role.

Intriguingly, Arteta has also paired Cristhian Mosquera alongside William Saliba, the former of whom is the most likely to play the Gabriel Magalhaes role at left centre-back.

Ben White and Kepa Arrizabalaga have also been introduced into the backline as expected, and both David Raya and Jurrien Timber have been left out of the matchday squad, making room for Tommy Setford and Marli Salmon to make the bench.

Further forward, Noni Madueke retains his spot on the right flank over Bukayo Saka, who will be expected to regain his spot against Tottenham Hotspur in next weekend's North London derby.

Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli also step in for Viktor Gyokeres and Leandro Trossard, but Max Dowman has not made the cut, despite returning to training on Saturday following an ankle injury.

Arsenal FA Cup winner left out of Wigan lineup

© Imago

On Wigan's end, a player who boasts an FA Cup winners' medal from his time at Arsenal - Matt Smith - has been left out of the Latics' starting lineup for the fourth-round clash.

Smith was an unused substitute in the Gunners' 2-1 win over Chelsea in the final of the 2019-20 tournament, and the midfielder will also have to make do with a spot on the bench against his former youth club, despite playing the full 90 in Wigan's shock 1-0 win over Preston North End in the third round.

The visitors are also without defender James Carragher - son of James Carragher - due to injury, but Callum McManaman, Steve McManaman's nephew, is among the substitutes.

Sunday's fourth-round clash marks the first meeting between Arsenal and Wigan since the 2013-14 FA Cup semi-finals, where the Gunners prevailed on penalties following a 1-1 draw at Wembley.

Arsenal lineup: Kepa; White, Saliba, Mosquera, Calafiori; Eze, Norgaard, Lewis-Skelly; Madueke, Jesus, Martinelli

Subs: Setford, Hincapie, Gabriel, Zubimendi, Rice, Trossard, Saka, Salmon, Gyokeres

Wigan XI: Tickle; Fox, Aimson, Kerr; Hunt, Weir, Moxon, Murray; Raphael, Wright; Taylor

Subs: Savin, Sessegnon, Smith, Hungbo, McManaman, Costelloe, Saydee, Bettoni, Asamoah Jr