Preview: Reading vs Bolton Wanderers - prediction, team news, lineups

Reading will be looking to pick up a third consecutive win when they welcome Bolton Wanderers to the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The hosts currently sit seventh in the League One table and are just three points off the playoffs, while the visitors are third and six points off the automatic promotion places.

Match preview

Reading have developed into genuine promotion contenders under Leam Richardson, having been only one place above the relegation zone when he replaced Noel Hunt as manager in October.

The Royals have picked up nine wins, four draws and four defeats under Richardson and beat fellow playoff hopefuls Wycombe Wanderers 3-2 on Saturday.

Jack Marriott scored a brilliant hat-trick to earn his side all three points and the 31-year-old is now the division's joint-top scorer with 15 strikes in 21 games.

Richardson hailed his side's "great character" and "work ethic" after the win, but admitted his team "shot ourselves in the foot a little bit" with the two goals they conceded.

The Royals will be looking to put in an improved performance against Bolton on Tuesday and they do have an excellent record at home, having only suffered one defeat in their last 14 games at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Bolton are unbeaten in their last seven games and earned a point away to high-flying Lincoln City on Saturday, with Sam Dalby netting a late equaliser.

Manager Steven Schumacher felt his side "deserved" the draw and hailed the impact of Dalby, who has now made six goal contributions in his last four league appearances.

Bolton also have the joint-best defensive record in the division, with no other club conceding fewer goals than their 30 - level with Cardiff City - and they strengthened their squad considerably in January with seven new signings.

The return fixture between these two sides ended as a 1-1 draw in August, but Bolton do have an edge over their rivals having only lost once to Reading in their last four meetings.

Reading League One form:

DDWLWW

Bolton Wanderers League One form:

DWWWWD

Team News

Reading will be without the likes of Daniel Kyerewaa, Randell Williams, Derrick Williams and Mark O'Mahony through injury, while Will Keane also remains a doubt with a groin issue.

Ryan Nyambe is likely to come back into the starting lineup for Andy Yiadom and Charlie Savage could replace Liam Fraser in midfield, having set up Marriott's winner against Wycombe.

Matt Ritchie could also start ahead of Paddy Lane, who has struggled to make much of an impact since joining from Portsmouth over the summer.

Bolton could bring Ibrahim Cissoko in for Corey Blackett-Taylor out wide, while Ethan Erhahon and Kyle Dempsey are expected to continue in midfield.

Jordi Osei-Tutu, Eoin Toal, Chris Forino and George Johnston will likely line up in defence, with Dalby leading the line up front.

Reading possible starting lineup:

Pereira; Nyambe, O'Connor, Ward, Dorsett; Wing, Savage; Lane, Doyle, Young; Marriott

Bolton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Bonham; Osei-Tutu, Toal, Forino, Johnston; Erhahon, Dempsey; Apter, McAtee, Cissoko; Dalby

We say: Reading 1-1 Bolton Wanderers

Reading have an impressive record at home, while Bolton are the division's in-form side, and we are expecting a hard-fought game as a result.

