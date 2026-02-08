Preview: Wigan Athletic vs Reading - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 08 Feb 2026 15:15

Managerless Wigan Athletic will be looking to get back to winning ways when they welcome Reading to the Brick Community Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The hosts currently sit 22nd in the League One table and are two points from safety, while the visitors are 11th and nine points off the playoffs.

Match preview

Wigan sacked manager Ryan Lowe following a 6-1 thrashing at the hands of Peterborough United on Saturday, with Kyrell Lisbie netting a hat-trick and Jimmy-Jay Morgan, Harry Leonard and Pemi Aderoju also finding the back of the net.

The defeat saw Wigan drop into the relegation zone for the first time this season and they are without a win in their last seven league games.

Glenn Whelan and Graham Barrow are in interim charge while the club searches for Lowe's replacement and the Latics will be hoping for a much-improved performance against Reading.

Wigan have really struggled in front of goal this season, with only rock-bottom Port Vale and fellow strugglers Northampton Town managing less goals than them.

To make matters worse, Reading have an historic edge over their rivals, with Wigan only managing one victory in their last six meetings.

Reading will be hoping for an immediate response after suffering a 3-2 defeat to Wimbledon on Saturday, with manager Leam Richardson admitting his side's performance was "below their standard".

Marcus Browne netted a hat-trick for Wimbledon as Richardson bemoaned "three individual errors" that cost the Royals dearly, with goalkeeper Joel Pereira at fault for the first two goals and Liam Fraser giving away the ball in the lead-up to the third.

However, Reading continued their good record in front of goal as Jack Marriott and Jeriel Dorsett scored, meaning they have now found the back of the net in all but one of their 15 league games under Richardson.

Marriott has been their main goal threat, with the 31-year-old making nine goal contributions in his last 10 appearances, and he will be keen to continue his good form on Tuesday.

Wigan Athletic League One form:

LLDLLL

Wigan Athletic form (all competitions):

WLDLLL

Reading League One form:

WLDDWL

Team News

Wigan are expected to make changes after their poor performance against Peterborough, with the likes of Christian Saydee and Fraser Murray in line to start.

James Carragher missed Saturday's game with a knock and is not expected to be fit enough to start against Reading, with Jack Hunt, Will Aimson and Morgan Fox likely to continue in defence.

Reading will have to make at least one change after Will Keane picked up an apparent calf injury against Wimbledon, with Matt Ritchie in line to replace him.

Derrick Williams, Randell Williams, Daniel Kyerewaa and Andy Rinomhota will also miss the game, while new signings Benn Ward and Kadan Young will be hoping to make their debuts.

Wigan Athletic possible starting lineup:

Tickle; Hunt, Aimson, Fox; Borges Rodrigues, Smith, Moxon, Murray; Wright, Taylor; Saydee

Reading possible starting lineup:

Pereira; Nyambe, O'Connor, Dorsett, Roberts; Wing, Savage; Lane, Doyle, Ritchie; Marriott

We say: Wigan Athletic 0-1 Reading

Wigan have been in really poor form recently and we are backing Reading to pick up all three points.

