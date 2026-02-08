Pep Guardiola future: The 'one thing' that could keep boss at Manchester City 'revealed' amid exit links

By Lewis Nolan | 08 Feb 2026 16:35

Winning trophies this term could be enough for Pep Guardiola to stay in charge of Manchester City next season, the latest report has claimed.

The Citizens will take on Liverpool on Sunday, and a win will be crucial in the race for the Premier League title.

Guardiola will know that failure to win would leave Arsenal a minimum of eight points ahead of his side, and that deficit could be too much to overcome.

The former Barcelona man has often been frustrated by his team's performances this campaign, and it has been rumoured that 2024-25 could be his final season in charge despite the manager having an additional year left on his contract.

Football Insider claim that winning silverware this term could be enough for Guardiola to stay at the Etihad beyond this season.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Can Pep Guardiola win the Premier League or other trophies this season?

The Citizens are currently nine points behind Arsenal, though a win against Liverpool would reduce that gap to six points, and a victory against Mikel Arteta's side in April would halve that deficit.

City are in the final of the EFL Cup, but they will have to beat the Gunners to claim the trophy in March, something they have failed to do in their last five meetings with the Londoners.

Guardiola's side scraped into the top eight of the Champions League, and they have not yet shown the consistency needed to be considered among the favourites for the competition.

City have reached the final of the FA Cup in each of the last three seasons, but while they boast a strong record in the tournament, they have lost their past two finals, so it would not be surprising if they did not bring the trophy back to the Etihad.

© Imago / APL

Luis Enrique was the successor to Guardiola at Barcelona, and it is fair to say he succeeded at the Catalan giants considering he won the Champions League in 2014-15.

Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League triumph in 2024-25 has further strengthened the perception of Enrique as an elite coach, especially as the French side had failed to win the trophy with stars such as Neymar and Lionel Messi in their ranks in the years prior.

Xabi Alonso is also thought to be another potential successor to Guardiola, and while his stint at Real Madrid did not go to plan, he was reportedly dealing with a toxic dressing room.

However, if City wish to appoint the former Bayer Leverkusen boss, they may have to act quickly as they may otherwise risk the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur making moves for the 44-year-old.