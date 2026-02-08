Brighton & Hove Albion 0-1 Crystal Palace: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Ismaila Sarr scores at the Amex again

By Ellis Stevens | 08 Feb 2026 15:59 , Last updated: 08 Feb 2026 16:00

Crystal Palace ended their 12-game winless run by claiming a 1-0 win over rivals Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Sunday.

Chances were at a premium during the first 45 minutes, with Brighton coming closest when Maxim De Cuyper's goalward effort was superbly blocked by Maxence Lacroix, leaving the two teams still level going into the break.

The scoring was eventually opened when Ismaila Sarr found the net on the hour mark, and despite a plethora of attacking changes from Fabian Hurzeler in search of a response, the Eagles eased to the 1-0 triumph.

The result lifts Crystal Palace above their rivals into 13th place, with Brighton slipping to 14th in the standings, while the Seagulls' winless run is extended to five Premier League outings.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

After the miserable 12-game winless run across all competitions, Crystal Palace finally ended their search for a victory with a 1-0 win over their rivals Brighton & Hove Albion.

Chances were few and far between for both sides, with the game often lacking any urgency or creativity in the final third, but Sarr's sole moment of quality proved the difference.

The forward has made an obvious impact to the Crystal Palace attack since returning from the Africa Cup of Nations, including goals in his last two appearances, while today's goal means he has now scored three in his last two visits to the Amex Stadium - more than he has managed at any other away venue in the Premier League.

Oliver Glasner will not only be delighted with his side finally picking up a much-needed win, but the club's new January signings also impressed on the day, including Evann Guessand registering the assist for the winning goal on his debut.

Meanwhile, the pressure on Hurzeler will only continue to grow after defeat to their rivals, especially after a disheartening performance that ended with boos ringing out around the ground.

BRIGHTON VS. CRYSTAL PALACE HIGHLIGHTS

Ismaila Sarr goal vs. Brighton (61st min, Brighton 0-1 Crystal Palace)

Ismaïla Sarr gives Crystal Palace the lead on the hour mark! ? pic.twitter.com/5f00WFbopk — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 8, 2026

Sarr gives Crystal Palace the lead!

Guessand drives Crystal Palace forward and picks out Sarr, who is wide open just outside the Brighton box.

Sarr gets into the area, strikes with his left foot, the ball hits Bart Verbruggen and finds the top left corner of the net.

MAN OF THE MATCH - ISMAILA SARR

© Imago / Sportimage

Sarr just loves playing at the AMEX Stadium, scoring a brace in this fixture last season and netting the winner this afternoon.

In a game that lacked much real attacking quality, with very few chances of note, Sarr's finish proved to be the decisive action, leaving the match-winner fully deserving of our man of the match award.

The attacker's goal means he has now scored more away goals at Brighton's ground than any other away venue in the competition.

BRIGHTON VS. CRYSTAL PALACE MATCH STATS

Possession: Brighton 63%-37% Crystal Palace

Shots: Brighton 7-7 Crystal Palace

Shots on target: Brighton 2-4 Crystal Palace

Corners: Brighton 3-4 Crystal Palace

Fouls: Brighton 12-9 Crystal Palace

BEST STATS

3 - Crystal Palace's Ismaïla Sarr has now scored three goals away at Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League, scoring more goals at the American Express Stadium than any other away venue in the competition. Rival. pic.twitter.com/XlrbTdbZtm — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 8, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Brighton & Hove Albion are faced with a difficult few weeks on the road, with Premier League trips to Aston Villa and Brentford sandwiched around a visit to Anfield to meet Liverpool in the FA Cup.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace return home to face Burnley on Wednesday before travelling to take on HSK Zrinjski Mostar in the first leg of their Conference League playoff round tie.