Looking to earn bragging rights in the M23 derby, Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion lock horns at Selhurst Park in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The Eagles come into this clash off the back of a promising result in the Conference League on Thursday night, when they defeated AZ Alkmaar 3-1 in South London.

Prior to that, Oliver Glasner's men picked up back-to-back wins on the domestic stage, beating Liverpool and Brentford in the EFL Cup and Premier League respectively.

Due to their lack of European football this term, Brighton have been afforded a full week of training ahead of Sunday's trip to the capital.

The Seagulls will be aiming to make it consecutive Premier League victories after smashing newly-promoted Leeds United 3-0 last time out time.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at the head-to-head record and notable previous meetings between the sides ahead of Sunday's battle at Selhurst Park in London.

Head-to-head record

143534050 One of English football's most misunderstood rivalries, hostility between the fans of Crystal Palace and Brighton grew in the mid-1970s, when both were battling for promotion out of the third tier, with huge attendance figures for that level and crowd trouble gaining notoriety. That ill-feeling eventually spilled over into the staff, when Brighton manager Alan Mullery had to be escorted off the field at Stamford Bridge after losing the second replay of their FA Cup first round tie in 1976, before entering the Palace dressing room and criticising manager Terry Venables and his squad. Mullery and Venables led the respective clubs to the top flight by the end of 1970s, and the 1979-80 and 1980-81 campaigns remained the only two occasions where the clubs played in the top flight together, until Brighton's promotion in 2017. Brighton won three of the four meetings in those two seasons, including doing the double over the Eagles when they finished bottom and were relegated in 1981. Meetings were few and far between from that point on, but the two were both in the Championship when Brighton moved into the Amex in 2011, with Palace recording a 3-1 win just a month into the season at the new home of their rivals. That was the same scoreline that Palace won by in the most recent edition of the fixture at the Amex too in December 2024, with Ismaila Sarr proving influential in another 3-1 success. It continued a fine run of form for Palace at the Amex, where they also won in remarkable circumstances during the behind-closed-doors campaign of 2020-21, when Christian Benteke scored a 95th-minute winner to hand the Eagles a 2-1 victory, despite having just 25% possession, zero corners, and being outshot 25 to three by the Seagulls. It often proved impossible to separate the sides in recent head-to-heads at Selhurst Park though, with five straight encounters all ending 1-1 on Palace's home pitch between 2019 and 2023, including the dramatic draw in September 2021, when Neal Maupay netted a 95th-minute equaliser for Albion, but the Eagles ended that streak with a 2-1 win in April 2025. Arguably the most important meetings between the clubs came in the Championship playoffs in 2013, though, when Palace won 2-0 at the Amex to advance to the final at Wembley, where they achieved promotion to the top flight after almost a decade away.

Last 20 meetings

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Crystal Palace 2-1 Brighton (Premier League)Brighton 1-3 Crystal Palace (Premier League)Brighton 4-1 Crystal Palace (Premier League)Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton (Premier League)Brighton 1-0 Crystal Palace (Premier League)Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton (Premier League)Brighton 1-1 Crystal Palace (Premier League)Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton (Premier League)Brighton 1-2 Crystal Palace (Premier League)Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton (Premier League)