Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Thursday's Europa League clash between Strasbourg and Crystal Palace.

Strasbourg and Crystal Palace - two of the tournament favourites - square off in the fourth game in the League Phase of the Conference League on Thursday night.

Sitting in seventh and ninth position respectively, the Ligue 1 and Premier League, these clubs know that they can take a giant step towards qualification for the knockout stages with victory at Stade de la Meinau.

Here, Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to follow the match between Strasbourg and Crystal Palace.

What time does Strasbourg vs. Crystal Palace kick off?

The fixture between Strasbourg and Crystal Palace will start at 8pm for UK viewers.

For viewers in France, the game begins at 9pm.

Where is Strasbourg vs. Crystal Palace being played?

Liam Rosenior's side are welcoming Oliver Glasner's team to the Stade de la Meinau, which boasts a capacity of 26,109. It has staged France international fixtures in the past, including a 2021 World Cup qualifier against Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Strasbourg possess one of the best home records in Ligue 1 in 2025-26, accumulating 15 points from their six matches and conceding just the two goals.

Palace also hold an impressive away record in the Premier League, collecting 10 points from their six top-flight trips and only shipping four goals.

How to watch Strasbourg vs. Crystal Palace in the UK

TV channels

Strasbourg's clash with Palace will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 for viewers in the United Kingdom.

Coverage will start on that channel and the Discovery+ app at 7.45pm, following the conclusion of one of the 5.45pm kickoffs.

The Discovery+ app can be accessed on phones, computers and game consoles.

Highlights

Highlights are expected to be available via several YouTube channels, including the TNT Sports Football channel.

Additionally, the TNT Sports Football X account (@footballontnt) will post goals, red cards and other notable moments as and when they occur.

What is at stake for Crystal Palace and Strasbourg?

Given their stature in comparison to other teams in this competition, it is fair to say that Strasbourg and Palace would have hoped to be sitting higher in the League Phase.

Already at the halfway stage of this tournament, both Rosenior and Glasner know that automatic qualification for the last 16 through a top-eight finish will become far more difficult with defeat in France.

Strasbourg have collected seven points from their three games, recording hard-fought 2-1 away wins at Slovan Bratislava and Hacken either side of a 1-1 draw at home to Jagiellonia Bialystok.

On paper, Crystal Palace have had the tougher fixtures and suffered a 1-0 home defeat to AEK Larnaca. However, the Eagles defeated Dynamo Kiev and AZ Alkmaar either side of that setback to keep themselves in the top 10.

