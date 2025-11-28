Nottingham Forest vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: Sean Dyche bidding to achieve Premier League first in City Ground game

By Darren Plant | 28 Nov 2025 12:15 , Last updated: 28 Nov 2025 12:33

Sean Dyche will be attempting to achieve an individual first in the Premier League when Nottingham Forest face Brighton & Hove Albion at the City Ground.

Forest head into Sunday's fixture with the Seagulls on the back of overcoming Malmo by a 3-0 scoreline in the Europa League on Thursday night.

As a result, Dyche has extended his winning streak to three matches and unbeaten run to five games in all competitions.

With Forest remaining down in 16th position in the Premier League table, priority remains moving away from the relegation zone before they can set more ambitious targets.

Nevertheless, ahead of welcoming Brighton to the East Midlands, Dyche is in a position to break new ground in England's top flight.

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

What feat can Dyche achieve in Nottingham Forest, Brighton game?

Either side of the November international break, Nottingham Forest recorded a 3-1 win over Leeds United and 3-0 triumph at Liverpool.

For the first time in his 336 matches as a manager in the Premier League, Dyche's side could score three goals in three consecutive games in the top flight.

Forest have already achieved that feat in all competitions, while 13 goals have been netted in his seven fixtures as head coach.

Coinciding with Dyche's chance to make history, Forest are bidding to score three times in three Premier League fixtures in succession for the first time since 1995.

Meanwhile, Brighton are attempting to avoid consecutive defeats to Forest in the league for the first time since a run of five between 1980 and 1982.

© Imago

What is at stake for both teams?

As many as 10 places separate these teams in the Premier League table, Brighton sitting in sixth and Forest down in 16th.

However, Forest will move to within four points of Fabian Hurzeler's team if they can prevail at the City Ground.

From Brighton's perspective, they only sit three points adrift of third-placed Manchester City.