Idrissa Gueye: Everton kept in the dark by FA after David Moyes confirms red card appeal

By Oliver Thomas | 28 Nov 2025 18:10 , Last updated: 28 Nov 2025 18:20

The Football Association have rejected Everton's appeal against Idrissa Gueye's red card against Manchester United, manager David Moyes has confirmed.

The Toffees secured a memorable 1-0 victory at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Monday night, despite playing for over 70 minutes of the match with a man down following Gueye’s feisty exchange with teammate Michael Keane.

Gueye was shown a straight red card by referee Tony Harrington after just 13 minutes with the score at 0-0 after the irate 36-year-old raised his hand to slap Keane across the face, before needing to be hauled away by goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

The Senegalese midfielder has since apologised for his actions and has made peace with Keane, with the pair staging a comical boxing match in training earlier this week.

A three-match suspension is given to all Premier League players who receive a straight red card for violent conduct, meaning Gueye will miss fixtures against Newcastle United, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Gueye red card appeal rejected without explanation, says Moyes

Moyes has revealed that Everton immediatley decided to lodge an appeal against Gueye’s red card, but it was swiftly rejected by the FA with no explanation given, meaning the midfielder’s ban will begin on Saturday when the Toffees play host to Newcastle.

"We have appealed [Gueye’s red card] and our appeal was turned down,” Moyes told reporters on Friday. “We haven't been given any reason why it was turned down, but we did appeal it - immediately.

On Gueye and Keane’s confrontation, Moyes added: "It was over immediately. It was done, that was it. We moved on quite quickly and it was all sorted within the dressing room.

"We want passion. We don't always want it in the style it showed up on Monday night, but we certainly want that passion and commitment from all the players."

© Imago

Everton short of midfield options ahead of Newcastle clash

Gueye has made over 240 Premier League appearances across spells with Everton and Aston Villa and is considered an invaluable member of Moyes’s first-team squad.

The midfielder has started every Premier League game for the Toffees this season and he is due to join up with Senegal for the Africa Cup of Nations in December, another blow for Moyes and co during the Christmas period.

Everton are also having to cope without summer signing Merlin Rohl who recently underwent hernia surgery, leaving Moyes light in the midfield department for this weekend’s clash with Newcastle and beyond.

"Yes we are (light in midfield),” said Moyes. "Merlin having an operation has made us light, so we are quite short, but we have other people who can play in there – [Carlos] Alcaraz, Dwight McNeil if we need to as well. I think those players can do the job in there, if required.

“Merlin probably isn't going to be back until the start of January and Idrissa's suspension [and forthcoming AFCON participation] leaves us pretty short in that area."

James Garner - who has been linked with Newcastle - is expected to retain his place in midfield, while Alcaraz and Tim Iroegbunam are the most likely duo to battle for a start alongside him.

Meanwhile, a minor hamstring issue has sidelined captain Seamus Coleman, who was substituted early in the first half at Old Trafford, and he has joined Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring) and Nathan Patterson (ankle) in the treatment room.