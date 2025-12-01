Liverpool vs. Sunderland: Head-to-head record and past meetings

By Ben Knapton | 01 Dec 2025 16:58 , Last updated: 01 Dec 2025 17:14

An incomprehensible scenario at the start of the season, Sunderland enter their gameweek 14 clash with Liverpool above the reigning champions in the Premier League table.

The Black Cats hold a one-point advantage over Arne Slot's side thanks to their sixth win of the season on Saturday, when they produced a phenomenal comeback to beat Bournemouth 3-2, a result that marked their first-ever Premier League victory after being 2-0 down.

However, Liverpool return home on the back of a morale-boosting 2-0 triumph at West Ham United, which snapped a miserable three-game losing streak across all competitions.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 170

Liverpool wins: 79

Draws: 39

Sunderland wins: 52

A familiar sight on English football calendars in each of the last three centuries, Liverpool and Sunderland have met 170 times since their inaugural showdown in the 1894-95 First Division.

The Reds - as expected - hold the head-to-head bragging rights with 79 wins compared to 52 for the Black Cats, and another 39 contests have ended level.

Sunderland have to travel back to 2012 for their most recent success in this fixture, though, as Liverpool have gone unbeaten in their last 10 matches with the Black Cats since that Nicklas Bendtner-inflicted 1-0 loss.

Prior to Sunderland's most recent relegation from the Premier League in 2017, Jurgen Klopp oversaw two wins and two draws against the Black Cats, who had two Jermain Defoe penalties to thank for a 2-2 stalemate in January 2017.

Defoe was also on target in an identical draw at Anfield in the 2015-16 campaign, but the Black Cats are still searching for their first-ever Premier League win away to the Merseyside giants.

Sunderland have gone 42 years without beating Liverpool in front of the Kop, last taking down the Reds at Anfield in 1983, stunning Ian Rush, Sir Kenny Dalglish and Graeme Souness in a 1-0 victory.

However, Rush was on target for Liverpool against Sunderland in the 1991-92 FA Cup final, when the Welshman and Michael Thomas propelled the Reds to a 2-0 win at Wembley.

Sunderland won seven of their first nine battles with Liverpool between 1894 and 1900 - losing just once in that time - but the balance of power has certainly shifted since then.

Last 20 meetings

Jan 02, 2017: Sunderland 2-2 Liverpool (Premier League)

Nov 26, 2016: Liverpool 2-0 Sunderland (Premier League)

Feb 06, 2016: Liverpool 2-2 Sunderland (Premier League)

Dec 30, 2015: Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool (Premier League)

Jan 10, 2015: Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool (Premier League)

Dec 06, 2014: Liverpool 0-0 Sunderland (Premier League)

Mar 26, 2014: Liverpool 2-1 Sunderland (Premier League)

Sep 29, 2013: Sunderland 1-3 Liverpool (Premier League)

Jan 02, 2013: Liverpool 3-0 Sunderland (Premier League)

Sep 15, 2012: Sunderland 1-1 Liverpool (Premier League)

Mar 10, 2012: Sunderland 1-0 Liverpool (Premier League)

Aug 13, 2011: Liverpool 1-1 Sunderland (Premier League)

Mar 20, 2011: Sunderland 0-2 Liverpool (Premier League)

Sep 25, 2010: Liverpool 2-2 Sunderland (Premier League)

Mar 28, 2010: Liverpool 3-0 Sunderland (Premier League)

Oct 17, 2009: Sunderland 1-0 Liverpool (Premier League)

Mar 03, 2009: Liverpool 2-0 Sunderland (Premier League)

Aug 16, 2008: Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool (Premier League)

Feb 02, 2008: Liverpool 3-0 Sunderland (Premier League)

Aug 25, 2007: Sunderland 0-2 Liverpool (Premier League)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Jan 02, 2017: Sunderland 2-2 Liverpool (Premier League)

Nov 26, 2016: Liverpool 2-0 Sunderland (Premier League)

Feb 06, 2016: Liverpool 2-2 Sunderland (Premier League)

Dec 30, 2015: Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool (Premier League)

Jan 10, 2015: Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool (Premier League)

Dec 06, 2014: Liverpool 0-0 Sunderland (Premier League)

Mar 26, 2014: Liverpool 2-1 Sunderland (Premier League)

Sep 29, 2013: Sunderland 1-3 Liverpool (Premier League)

Jan 02, 2013: Liverpool 3-0 Sunderland (Premier League)

Sep 15, 2012: Sunderland 1-1 Liverpool (Premier League)

