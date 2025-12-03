Liverpool 1-1 Sunderland: Jamie Carragher blasts "awful" performance amid "really worrying" Arne Slot Premier League signs

By Lewis Nolan | 03 Dec 2025 23:31 , Last updated: 04 Dec 2025 00:03

Jamie Carragher has lamented Liverpool's performance against Sunderland, and has revealed his fear regarding the team's form.

The Merseysiders were held to a 1-1 stalemate by Sunderland at Anfield on Wednesday, and the result has left them in eighth place in the Premier League with just 22 points.

If not for Federico Chiesa's clearance in the closing stages of the match, boss Arne Slot may have been facing yet another defeat.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Carragher was critical of Liverpool's display, claiming that they have regressed since their win against West Ham United on Sunday, saying: "The performance was really, really worrying. It feels like a step back.

"They didn't look like scoring. They were lacking zip, energy, pace and power. It's really worrying.

"Liverpool have been awful. They are sleepwalking through the game, everything feels so slow."

The Reds created just one big chance against Sunderland, and they have only scored four goals in their last five fixtures in all competitions.

© Imago

Will Liverpool sack Arne Slot for Premier League performances?

Slot's decision to bench Mohamed Salah against Sunderland was praised by some, but the team rarely created opportunities in the first half before the Egyptian was subbed on, and they still struggled after his introduction at the interval.

The Reds only started to play well once Sunderland had taken the lead in the 67th minute, and the lack of urgency without the ball was concerning.

In fact, Black Cats boss Regis Le Bris revealed that he was "surprised" that his side had so much freedom with the ball, and it is a damning indictment of Slot that he felt the right approach was to employ a passive approach out of possession.

Having lost nine, drawn one and won just four of their last 14 games in all competitions, Slot should not be surprised if he was dismissed from his role, especially if results and performances continue to be so poor.

Champions League race: Can Liverpool finish in the top four?

Liverpool are fortunate that the teams competing for the Champions League spots have been almost as inconsistent as they have been, as only two points separate them from fourth-placed Chelsea.

The club's next six league matches look favourable on paper given four of those clashes come against teams in the bottom six, and five of those fixtures are against opponents in the bottom half.

However, the Reds look poorly coached, and there is nothing to suggest that they can find a way out of their slump without a drastic change from Slot.

If Champions League qualification is thrown into jeopardy, then the likelihood of Slot losing his job would undoubtedly increase significantly, and such a scenario may arise sooner rather than later.