Brighton vs. West Ham: How to watch Premier League clash, date, time, live stream, TV channel

By Oliver Thomas | 04 Dec 2025 07:25 , Last updated: 04 Dec 2025 07:34

Brighton & Hove Albion will be looking to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they do battle with West Ham United in their latest top-light fixture.

The two teams meet for the first time since April when they Seagulls scored a 92nd-minute winner to seal a 3-2 victory at the Amex Stadium.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into this fixture.

What time does Brighton vs. West Ham kick off?

Brighton vs. West Ham will kick off at 14:00 UK time on Sunday.

This fixture is one of two in the Premier League taking place on Sunday and will be followed by Fulham vs. Crystal Palace at 16:30.

Where is Brighton vs. West Ham being played?

This Premier League match will take place at the home of Brighton - the Amex Stadium which holds a capacity of 31,876.

The Seagulls have lost just one of their last eight home encounters with West Ham - a 3-1 defeat in August 2023.

How to watch Brighton vs. West Ham in the UK

TV channels

Brighton vs. West Ham will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR for viewers in the UK.

Sky Sports Main Event is available on channel 401 for Sky customers, 511 for Virgin Media subscribers and 419 for EE TV/BT viewers.

Online streaming

Sky's NOW TV streaming service will also be offering live coverage of the match between Brighton and West Ham.

A day pass costs £14.99, while the monthly subscription is £34.99, and the service can be accessed on mobile phones, computers and games consoles.

Highlights

Match highlights of Brighton vs. West Ham will be available on the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel, as well as both clubs' official YouTube accounts.

Match of the Day will also show the best of the action, with the long-running programme scheduled to begin at 10.35 on BBC One on Sunday night.

What is at stake for Brighton and West Ham?

Brighton’s four-game unbeaten run (W3 D1) in the Premier League came to an end on Wednesday night when they lost 4-3 in a chaotic contest at home to Aston Villa.

However, Fabian Hurzeler’s men remain in the top half of the table and could climb back into the top four with a victory over West Ham, if other results also go their way this weekend.

As for the Hammers, they are preparing to lock horns with Manchester United at Old Trafford - at the time of writing - and are seeking to climb out of the relegation zone after slipping to 18th following Leeds United’s 3-1 home victory over Chelsea on Wednesday.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have failed to win either of their last two league games, with a 2-2 draw at Bournemouth followed by 2-0 home defeat to Liverpool last weekend.