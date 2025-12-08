Preview: Benfica vs Napoli - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 08 Dec 2025 15:15 , Last updated: 08 Dec 2025 15:22

Two familiar foes will clash in the dugout when Benfica fight Napoli for precious Champions League points on Wednesday.

Jose Mourinho's men are still seeking their first home win of the campaign at Estadio da Luz, but Antonio Conte's Serie A champions will stand in their way.

Match preview

After overseeing three straight defeats without scoring, Mourinho finally claimed his first Champions League win with Benfica last month, as his team beat Ajax in Amsterdam.

Samuel Dahl and Leandro Barreiro scored at either end of the game, reviving hopes of reaching this season's knockout phase, but the Portuguese club still sit outside the playoff places.

Occupying an eliminination spot, Benfica may need to win their last three matches - none of which look straightforward. Before hosting Real Madrid at the end of next month, the Eagles must first play two Italian giants: Juventus and Napoli.

Of course, the latter are coached by Conte - who once spoke disparagingly of Chelsea's "Mourinho season" after claiming the Premier League title in 2015 - and the ex-Blues bosses are not thought to be on good terms.

In eight previous contests, Mourinho has only prevailed twice, losing four - including the 2018 FA Cup final, the pair's most recent meeting.

The last time Benfica's manager won consecutive Champions League fixtures was that very same year, so he will be intent on claiming maximum points for multiple reasons.

His team warmed up for Wednesday's game with a fierce local derby, drawing 1-1 with city rivals Sporting Lisbon last weekend, with Heorhiy Sudakov's equaliser securing a single point on home turf.

That result not only left them three points behind the reigning Portuguese champions, but also eight adrift of Primeira Liga leaders Porto.

Now, having won just one of their last 12 home matches in UEFA's top competition, Benfica face an almost must-win scenario in midweek.

© Imago / Pro Shots

By contrast, the omens are much better for Napoli, who edged the sides' only past Champions League meeting in Portugal, during the 2016 group stage. Overall, the Italian club lead 3-1 on head-to-head victories.

Conte's men also come into this clash four points ahead of Benfica, sitting just inside the playoff places after five rounds of the league phase.

Napoli - who have never gone past the last eight in Europe's top tournament - started slowly. Either side of beating Sporting in Naples, they lost to Manchester City and were hammered 6-2 by PSV Eindhoven.

After being held 0-0 by Eintracht Frankfurt, the Scudetto holders then registered a much-needed win last month, when Scott McTominay's second-half strike broke the deadlock against Qarabag.

That was the second of five straight wins across all competitions, following a change of formation brought about by numerous injuries.

Most recently, Napoli were winners of a heavyweight clash at Stadio Maradona, where they completed an unbeaten calendar year on Sunday evening.

Also reclaiming top spot in the Serie A standings, a Rasmus Hojlund brace secured victory over fallen giants Juventus, now managed by the Partenopei's former boss Luciano Spalletti.

Having just beaten his old club, Conte will now try to outcoach old foe Mourinho. However, before heading to Lisbon, Napoli have lost their last four Champions League away games while conceding 15 goals.

Benfica Champions League form:

L L L W

Benfica form (all competitions):

L D W W W D

Napoli Champions League form:

L W L D W

Napoli form (all competitions):

L W W W W W

Team News

© Imago / Antonio Balasco

Benfica will still be without Alexander Bah (ACL), Bruma (Achilles tendon) and Dodi Lukebakio (ankle) on Wednesday, but Mourinho should have everyone else available.

While Gianluca Prestianni was sent off in the Lisbon derby, he can still vie for selection in the final third, before serving a domestic suspension on Sunday.

Seeking his first Champions League goal since the opening matchday, Vangelis Pavlidis is set to lead the hosts' attack: the Greece international jointly tops the Primeira Liga's Golden Boot race, with 10.

Now a key figure in Napoli's new 3-4-2-1 formation, David Neres scored 17 times in 83 appearances for Benfica before moving to Italy; the Brazilian star should support Hojlund up front.

With few other options available in midfield, McTominay must go again, having scored three goals in his last three Champions League matches.

Heavily restricted by absences, Conte is missing injured Belgian pair Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne, plus Billy Gilmour, Stanislav Lobotka, Frank Anguissa, Miguel Gutierrez and goalkeeper Alex Meret.

Benfica possible starting lineup:

Trubin; Dedic, Otamendi, A. Silva, Dahl; Rios, Barrenechea; Aursnes, Barreiro, Sudakov; Pavlidis

Napoli possible starting lineup:

Milinkovic-Savic; Beukema, Rrahmani, Buongiorno; Di Lorenzo, McTominay, Elmas, Spinazzola; Lang, Neres; Hojlund

We say: Benfica 1-2 Napoli

Despite being without some of their main men, Napoli have built momentum in recent weeks, with several squad players coming out of their shells.

As Benfica are often exposed at Europe's top level, the Italian champions can claim maximum points; leaving Mourinho's men on the precipice.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.