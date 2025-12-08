Gabriel Jesus suffers three-game Arsenal setback as Mikel Arteta makes key Champions League 'decision'

By Ben Knapton | 08 Dec 2025 13:23

Arsenal have reportedly decided whether to include Gabriel Jesus in their squad for the remainder of the Champions League league phase following Cristhian Mosquera's injury.

The Gunners will contest their sixth continental match of the season against Club Brugge away from home on Wednesday, when victory will almost certainly guarantee their place in the last 16 of the competition.

Mikel Arteta's men would therefore be able to enjoy largely stress-free final matches against Inter Milan (January 20) and Kairat (January 28), although centre-back Mosquera may not be available for either game.

The Spain Under-21 international will reportedly be out for six to eight weeks with the ankle injury he suffered in last Wednesday's 2-0 Premier League win over Brentford, meaning that he could be sidelined until the beginning of February.

UEFA rules state that clubs can call up another player to replace an injured name, potentially opening the door for Jesus to represent Arsenal during their final two or three league-phase games.

Arsenal 'make decision' on Gabriel Jesus Champions League involvement

The Brazil international is yet to make his first-team comeback from January's ACL injury, but he was on the bench against Chelsea and Brentford and played in a behind-closed-doors friendly win against Manchester United's Under-21s over the weekend.

However, journalist Tom Canton claims that Arsenal have decided against including Jesus in their squad for the remainder of the league phase, even though a spot has opened up following Mosquera's injury.

The Gunners have already assured themselves of a place in the knockout round playoffs at the very worst, though, and Jesus can be added to the club's List A for the next stage of the competition.

Jesus's last appearance in the Champions League came almost exactly 12 months ago, when he provided an assist for Bukayo Saka in a 3-0 win over Monaco at the Emirates in December 2024.

The 28-year-old has produced 26 goals and 20 assists in 96 appearances for the Gunners in total, but he will enter the final 18 months of his Emirates contract in January.

Arsenal leave Gabriel Jesus out of UCL squad: The right decision?

Having trained with the squad for several weeks and contested exhibition games at London Colney, Jesus is 99% there when it comes to his ACL rehabilitation, but care must continually be exercised.

The former Manchester City striker has suffered from multiple knee injuries since joining Arsenal in 2022, and there is no guarantee that he will be fully operational by the time the league phase ends either.

Many Gooners are itching to see the unpredictable South American back in action, but by leaving him out of the league-phase squad, Arsenal are refusing to pile the pressure on his shoulders and allowing him to progress at his own pace.

Jesus has ruled out the possibility of leaving Arsenal in January, so there will be numerous opportunities for him to make an impact in the second half of the season, including in the latter stages of the Champions League.

Nevertheless, the decision may still come as a setback to the striker, who is no doubt vying to return to the continental stage as soon as possible.