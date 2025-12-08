Tottenham in mixed injury update before Slavia Prague as James Maddison makes surprise training appearance

By Ben Knapton | 08 Dec 2025 13:01

Tottenham Hotspur supporters have received a mixed training update ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash with Slavia Prague in North London.

The Lilywhites welcome their Czech foes to the English capital aiming for back-to-back wins in all competitions after seeing off Thomas Frank's former club Brentford 2-0 in Saturday's Premier League London derby.

Spurs have also taken maximum points from their two UCL home games this term - overcoming Copenhagen and Villarreal on their own soil - but their last European outing ended in a 5-3 loss to reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes.

That beating marked Tottenham's first continental loss of the season, though, and Frank's side sit in a respectable 16th place in the table with eight points from their first five games.

The Europa League champions are just two points adrift of the top eight places - which guarantee direct entry into the last 16 - and will be firm favourites to defeat a Slavia side without a Champions League win since 2007.

Tottenham in mixed injury update before Slavia Prague Champions League clash

Members of the media were in attendance to watch Tottenham's open training session on Monday, but neither Destiny Udogie nor Brennan Johnson were spotted with the team.

Udogie missed the weekend's win over Brentford with a soft tissue problem, one that Frank affirmed was not serious, but the Italy international will seemingly be absent for the visit of the Czech giants this week.

Meanwhile, Johnson was an unused substitute in the derby success over the Bees, and Frank will likely be asked for the reason behind his absence when he faces journalists in his pre-game press conference.

In brighter news, Randal Kolo Muani - who reportedly picked up an issue at the weekend - took part in the session, while James Maddison was also working outdoors on the grass, just a few months on from his ACL injury.

Maddison is still months away from a playing comeback, though, while Dejan Kulusevski, Dominic Solanke, Kota Takai, Radu Dragusin, Mathys Tel and Yves Bissouma are also out of Tuesday's game.

How could Tottenham line up against Slavia Prague?

No Brennan Johnson or Destiny Udogie in Spurs training. Randal Kolo Muani is. James Maddison was on the grass in the distance with a staff member and has walked over to speak to Thomas Frank and give him a hug. pic.twitter.com/YEh7EI96FV — Alasdair Gold (@AlasdairGold) December 8, 2025

Heading into a taxing period that features games against Nottingham Forest (A), Liverpool (H) and Crystal Palace (A), Tottenham boss Frank could make a handful of changes to his side this week.

Johnson would have been one candidate to come into the attack at the expense of Mohammed Kudus, but the Ghana international may now continue on the right if his Welsh counterpart is unavailable.

However, Wilson Odobert could displace Kolo Muani if the Paris Saint-Germain loanee is not risked, while two of Pape Sarr, Joao Palhinha and Lucas Bergvall should provide fresh legs in the engine room.

Frank could also decide to rest Cristian Romero and promote Kevin Danso to the starting XI alongside Micky van de Ven, but Udogie's issue should see Djed Spence and Pedro Porro continue in the full-back positions.