Tottenham injury, suspension list and return dates for Slavia Prague Champions League game: Destiny Udogie to return?

Fresh from their 2-0 Premier League victory over Brentford, Thomas Frank and his men are now turning their focus to European duties as they prepare to host Czech giants Slavia Prague.

Spurs ended their five-match losing run with that home success over the Bees, and they will now be looking to make progress in the Champions League.

Frank's men are just two points behind the top eight, which guarantees entry straight into the round-of-16. With that in mind, Spurs will be looking to enhance their chances with a big home victory over a winless Slavia Prague side.

Here, Sports Mole takes a closer look at Tottenham's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their Champions League clash on Tuesday.

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: Unknown

James Maddison has been on the sidelines since damaging his ACL in August - an injury which normally takes around nine months to recover from.

The Tottenham midfielder is unlikely to play a part in Tottenham's plans this season, with his possible return date still a mystery.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: Unknown

Dominic Solanke went through a minor surgery on his ankle at the end of September. When recently asked about his return date, Frank refused to give anything away, saying he would provide an update when the player is close to making his return.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: December 28 (vs. Crystal Palace)

Radu Dragusin has not played a single minute of competitive football this season due to his knee injury.

The player is on his was back and has restarted training, though Frank confirmed that the player will not be able to feature just yet. While the manager failed to disclose a timeframe, media reports suggest Dragusin could return within the next couple of weeks.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Dejan Kulusevski is still carrying a knee injury which he picked up towards the end of last season.

Frank's update on the Swede mirrored his words on Solanke, with the Dane refusing to provide any concrete information, or any potential return dates.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: Unknown

Yves Bissouma remains on the sidelines as he continues to recover from his ankle surgery, which he completed last October.

The player picked up his injury while on international duty with Mali, and the timescale of his return to action remains unclear.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Soft tissue injury

Possible return date: December 28 (vs. Crystal Palace)

Destiny Udogie picked up a soft tissue injury during the 2-2 draw with Newcastle United at the start of December.

When asked about the Italian's status and potential return date, Frank simply said it would not take long.

TOTTENHAM SUSPENSION LIST

Tottenham have no players suspended for this game.