Tottenham vs. Slavia Prague: Head-to-head record and past meetings

By Ben Knapton | 07 Dec 2025 14:23 , Last updated: 07 Dec 2025 14:38

Two for two in Champions League home matches so far this season, Tottenham Hotspur welcome Slavia Prague to North London on matchday six of the 2025-26 league phase.

The Lilywhites have taken down Villarreal and Copenhagen without conceding at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this season, but their last European away day ended in a 5-3 beating at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain.

However, Spurs' two wins at home is still two more than Slavia have picked up all season in the Champions League; the Czech side lie 31st in the 36-team rankings with just three points on the board.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 4

Tottenham Hotspur wins: 3

Draws: 1

Slavia Prague wins: 0

Meeting for the first time in the Champions League during the 2025-26 campaign, Tottenham and Slavia previously did battle on four occasions during the days of the old UEFA Cup.

All four clashes were tightly-fought contests, but Spurs nevertheless came up trumps in three of them while playing out one draw, meaning that they are unbeaten against their Czech foes in competitive action.

The two clubs' inaugural meetings came in the first round of the 2006-07 UEFA Cup, in which Martin Jol masterminded a pair of 1-0 victories for the current Europa League champions in the first round.

Spurs firstly prevailed at the Fortuna Arena thanks to a Jermaine Jenas goal, before completing the job at White Hart Lane courtesy of a Robbie Keane effort; the Lilywhites were eventually eliminated by Sevilla in the quarter-finals.

Nearly a year and half later, Spurs and Slavia Prague reunited in the knockout rounds of the 2007-08 UEFA Cup, meeting in the last 32 after the Czech team dropped down from the Champions League.

Spurs played away from home in the first leg again, and Keane repeated his 2006 feat at the Fortuna Arena, adding to a Dimitar Berbatov goal before David Strihavka's consolation in a 2-1 Tottenham victory.

Seven days later, the Lilywhites finished the job at home with a 1-1 draw; Jamie O'Hara broke the deadlock before Matej Krajcik's leveller, which was in vain as Spurs clinched a 3-2 aggregate victory.

Across all meetings with Czech teams in Europe, Tottenham are now unbeaten in seven - winning five of them - and the North London giants' only such loss came against Dulka Praha in the 1961-62 European Cup.

Last four meetings

Feb 21, 2008: Tottenham 1-1 Slavia Prague (UEFA Cup)

Feb 14, 2008: Slavia Prague 1-2 Tottenham (UEFA Cup)

Sep 28, 2006: Tottenham 1-0 Slavia Prague (UEFA Cup)

Sep 14, 2006: Slavia Prague 0-1 Tottenham (UEFA Cup)

