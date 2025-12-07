Tottenham lineup vs. Slavia Prague: Predicted XI for Champions League clash amid triple suspension risk

By Ben Knapton | 07 Dec 2025 14:07 , Last updated: 07 Dec 2025 14:16

Three Tottenham Hotspur players will be walking a disciplinary tightrope in Tuesday's Champions League clash with Slavia Prague in North London.

The Lilywhites suffered a 5-3 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain on matchday five of the league phase but will now be boosted by the return of Brennan Johnson, who served a European ban in that fixture.

However, Micky van de Ven, Richarlison and Randal Kolo Muani are all on two yellow cards, and a booking here for any of them would rule them out of the clash with Borussia Dortmund on matchday seven.

Thomas Frank is unlikely to consider such hypotheticals when selecting his first XI, though, and if there is any defender in line for a rest this week, it is Van de Ven's partner Cristian Romero.

Kevin Danso may very well join forces with Van de Ven in front of Guglielmo Vicario, while Djed Spence should continue at left-back as a result of Destiny Udogie's recent muscular injury.

Frank can - and should - make changes further forwards, though, potentially introducing both Joao Palhinha and Lucas Bergvall into the engine room, as well as offering starts to Johnson and Wilson Odobert out wide.

Xavi Simons ought to continue after his starring role in Saturday's 2-0 Premier League win over Brentford, though, likely with Richarlison leading the line as Dominic Solanke continues his recovery from an ankle concern.

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:

Vicario; Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Spence; Palhinha, Bergvall; Johnson, Simons, Odobert; Richarlison