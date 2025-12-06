Tottenham vs. Slavia Prague: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel

By Ben Knapton | 06 Dec 2025 20:09 , Last updated: 06 Dec 2025 20:28

Having finally got that winning feeling back at home, Tottenham Hotspur aim to prolong the feel-good factor in their Champions League battle with Slavia Prague.

The Lilywhites sit 16th in the 36-team league phase table eight points on the board, 15 places and five points better off than their winless visitors.

Here, Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to tune into the game.

What time does Spurs vs. Slavia Prague kick off?

Tottenham vs. Slavia Prague will kick off at 8pm UK time on Tuesday, December 9.

Meanwhile, the contest will begin at 9pm for fans in the Czech Republic.

Where is Spurs vs. Slavia Prague being played?

The Champions League showdown is being contested at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, marking Slavia Prague's first visit to the ground.

Spurs previously hosted the Czech team twice at White Hart Lane in the UEFA Cup, winning 1-0 in 2006 and drawing 1-1 in 2008.

How to watch Spurs vs. Slavia Prague in the UK

TV channels

Tottenham vs. Slavia Prague has been selected for coverage on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate.

TNT Sports 1 is channel number 408 on BT/EE TV, 527 on Virgin Media and 410 on Sky.

Online streaming

Fans can also watch the game online via discovery+, the official streaming platform for TNT Sports.

A discovery+ sports subscription will set you back by £30.99 per month.

Highlights

The TNT Sports website will show highlights of the game, and the best bits will also be uploaded to the TNT Sports and Tottenham YouTube channels.

The broadcaster will also post goals, red cards and other key moments as and when they happen on their X account (@FootballonTNT).

What is at stake for Spurs and Slavia Prague?

Victory for the reigning Europa League champions will take them into the double figures for the 2025-26 Champions League, all but guaranteeing that they will make the playoffs at the very worst.

Thomas Frank's men have won both of their Champions League home games this term - against Villarreal and Copenhagen - so their 100% record in front of their own fans is also on the line.

Meanwhile, Slavia Prague - who have already been swept aside by Spurs' bitter rivals Arsenal this term - will be all but eliminated if they cannot claim all three points in the English capital, having failed to win any of their opening five league-phase contests.

Jindrich Trpisovsky's side have been close to flawless since being beaten 3-0 by the Gunners, though, winning four and drawing one of their last five in all tournaments, including a goalless stalemate with Athletic Bilbao.