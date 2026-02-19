Preview: Caykur Rizespor vs Kocaelispor - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ademola Adediji | 19 Feb 2026 10:13 , Last updated: 19 Feb 2026 10:37

Struggling Caykur Rizespor will host mid-table Kocaelispor in a gameweek 23 Super Lig clash at Rize City Stadium on Friday.

The hosts will be desperate to end a seven-game winless run across all competitions, while the visitors will be gunning for a third consecutive league victory.

Match preview

Rizespor have faced a range of problems this season, and it is no surprise they are hovering dangerously close to the relegation zone.

After 22 matches in the Turkish top division, the Black Sea Sparrowhawks have claimed only four wins, highlighting their struggles in the current campaign.

The appointment of Recep Ucar has not done much to calm frayed nerves, as he has only led them to one victory in the league since he was handed the reins, a 3-0 win over Eyupspor.

Currently 13th in the standings with 21 points, the hosts are three points above the drop zone, and they need a quick change in fortunes to protect their top-flight status.

A defeat this weekend will further compound their woes, and they will be in danger of getting dragged into the relegation scrap.

Playing in front of their fans should have offered some respite, but a record of three wins in 11 matches on their stomping ground offers little hope.

© Imago / IMAGO / Seskim Photo TR

Kocaelispor emerged as champions of the second division in the 2024–25 season, thus winning promotion to the Super Lig for the current campaign.

Staying up at the end of the season would have been some achievement for the Izmit-based team, but they have been punching above their weight.

Having amassed 30 points from 22 league fixtures, they sit seventh in the table and are 11 points adrift of Goztepe, who occupy the final European spot.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last three competitive fixtures (W2, D1), with those wins recorded in their last two league exertions against Kayserispor (2-1) and Gaziantep (3-0).

That should afford them the much-needed impetus going into this encounter, but their away form is a little underwhelming with only two triumphs, three draws and five losses on the road.

Caykur Rizespor Turkish Super Lig form:

L

L

D

D

L

D

Caykur Rizespor form (all competitions):

L

D

D

D

L

D

Kocaelispor Turkish Super Lig form:

W

L

D

L

W

W

Kocaelispor form (all competitions):

L

D

L

D

W

W

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Seskim Photo TR

While Rizespor have a few players unavailable due to injuries, a vast majority of the playing staff are fit and raring to go.

That said, Khusniddin Alikulov remains sidelined with an undisclosed injury, while Giannis Papanikolaou is suspended due to the accumulation of yellow cards.

Angolan Augusto Loide is touch and go for this fixture, and he will need to pass a late fitness test to be cleared for Friday’s encounter.

For the visitors, Mateusz Wieteska is sidelined with a knee issue, which has kept him out of action since August; hence, he will not be in consideration for this fixture.

Aleksandar Jovanovic and Mahamadou Susoho are both doubtful for this encounter on account of injuries, and they may not be a part of the travelling party.

Forward Bruno Petkovic has six goals to his name this term, and he will be one of the first names on the team sheet on Friday.

Caykur Rizespor possible starting lineup:

Fofana; Akaydin, Hojer, Mocsi, Sahin; Pala, Antalyali; Mihaila, Laci, Olawoyin; Sowe

Kocaelispor possible starting lineup:

Degirmenci; Oguz, Balogh, Smolcic, Haidara; Keita, Show, Bingol; Keles, Petkovic, Rivas

We say: Caykur Rizespor 1-1 Kocaelispor



While Rizespor cannot seem to buy a win at the moment, they showed some tenacity in their last outing, and it could spur them on against a much better Kocaelispor side, who have issues of their own on the road. With that in mind, this match could end in a stalemate, and we predict a 1-1 draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.