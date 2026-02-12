Preview: Genclerbirligi vs Caykur Rizespor - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ademola Adediji | 12 Feb 2026 11:23

Glenclirbirligi will clash with Caykur Rizespor at Eryaman Stadium in one of the round 22 Turkish Super Lig fixtures.

The hosts are 11th in the standings with 22 points, while the visitors are 12th in the table, having accrued 20 points after 21 league fixtures.

Match preview

Having finished second to gain promotion to the Turkish top flight, the hosts did not enjoy the best start to life in the top division, recording five consecutive losses in the early days of the season.

They did manage to go unbeaten between September and October (W2, D2) to gain some semblance of stability, but they could not maintain that for long, going on to lose four (W1) of their next five league outings.

Such is their lack of consistency that the Red and Black have posted only six victories from 21 league outings, with four draws and 11 losses after 21 matches.

After extending their unbeaten run in the 2025-26 Turkiye Kupası (W2, D1), Genclerbirligi returned to Super Lig action against the more illustrious Fenerbahce last weekend, but they could not replicate their cup form, falling to a 3-1 defeat for the second time against the same opponents this season.

That outcome condemned the Wind of Ankara to their 11th loss of the current campaign, but realistically, they are only six points above the murky relegation zone.

Given their position at this stage of the season, the priority for Metin Diyadin and his charges will be to avoid an immediate return to the second division.

Elsewhere, Rizespor suffered a 3-0 hiding at the hands of leaders Galatasaray to compound their current woes.

With that result, the visitors' search for a competitive win has continued since the turn of the year, after four league encounters (D2, L2).

The Black Sea Sparrowhawks will go out in search of their first win since a 3-0 win over Eyupspor in December in a bid to end a five-game winless run in the top flight.

All season, Recep Ucar’s team have struggled, registering only four wins across 21 matches, and only one of those victories came in their last 10 outings (D8, L9), a run which highlights their inadequacies.

Sitting 12th in the standings, four points and four places above the relegation zone, the visitors will be desperate to put daylight between themselves and the drop zone.

That said, six consecutive fixtures away from home without a win does not inspire confidence, but they can take some encouragement from their reverse 1-0 triumph in September.

Genclerbirligi Turkish Super Lig form:

D

W

D

L

W

L

Genclerbirligi form (all competitions):

W

D

L

W

D

L

Caykur Rizespor Turkish Super Lig form:

W

L

L

D

D

L

Caykur Rizespor form (all competitions):

L

L

D

D

D

L

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Seskim Photo

Nigeria midfielder Peter Etebo has missed most of the season due to a niggling muscle injury. The former Watford player has not featured for the hosts since August 2025.

Similarly, Moussa Kyabou has been sidelined with a knee injury since August 2025, and as such, he will not be considered for the visit of Rizespor.

Abdullah Sahindere and Emirhan Unal are also suffering from knee issues, and this encounter will come too soon for them, while Pedro Pereira remains suspended due to card offences.

Compared to the hosts, the visiting team boasts a healthier squad, as Khusniddin Alikulov is the only confirmed absentee for them.

Although Angolan Loide Augusto is touch-and-go for this fixture, Ucar has all the regulars available for selection.

Despite only a miserly three goals to his name, Ali Sowe will be called upon to lead the line once again, barring any late injury.

Genclerbirligi possible starting lineup:

Velho; Pereira, Goutas, Zozek, Thalisson; Ulgun, Dele-Bashiru; Gurpuz, Tongya, Mimaroglu; Koita

Caykur Rizespor possible starting lineup:

Fofana; Hojer, Akaydin, Mocsi, Sahin; Pala, Antalyali; Mihaila, Laci, Olawoyin; Sowe

We say: Genclerbirligi 1-1 Caykur Rizespor



These teams are not too far off in terms of form and results. And with both sides needing to earn a result to move away from the relegation zone, this could be a contest with few chances created, and we reckon this fixture will end in a 1-1 draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.