Preview: Falkirk vs Dundee United - prediction, team news, lineups

In-form Falkirk will welcome faltering Dundee United to the Falkirk Stadium for a Scottish Premiership meeting on Saturday afternoon.

The hosts are sixth in the standings with 39 points from 26 games, while the visitors are eighth with 25 points from 24 fixtures.

Match preview

Falkirk ended their long wait for a Scottish Premiership return as they lifted the Scottish Championship title last term, returning to the top flight for the first time since 2009-10.

The Bairns initially managed just one win in their first seven Scottish Premiership fixtures, losing three and drawing three.

John McGlynn's side appeared to turn a corner as they defeated Motherwell 2-1 on matchday eight, sparking a run of four wins, three draws and only one loss in eight games.

That streak eventually ended as they were handed back-to-back defeats against Hibernian and Hearts, but McGlynn's men have brilliantly bounced back with six wins and just three losses in their last eight league fixtures.

Those results mean Falkirk are placed sixth in the standings with 39 points from 26 fixtures, with the Bairns boasting a comfortable 11 point lead over seventh-placed Aberdeen, although the two teams below them have each played two fewer games.

Falkirk will be eager to further strengthen their top-six standing by maintaining their momentum and claiming another three points on Saturday, and they will be confident given Dundee United's ongoing struggles.

Dundee United had a similarly impressive campaign in their first year back in the Scottish Premiership last term, with Jim Goodwin leading the Tangerines to a fourth-placed finish.

However, Dundee United have failed to replicate that success this season, currently sitting eighth in the table with 25 points from 24 league games, after five wins, 10 draws and nine defeats.

The Tangerines have particularly struggled in recent weeks, suffering four straight defeats in the league, including a disastrous late collapse in the most recent loss to Hibernian.

Dundee United held a 2-1 lead after Max Watters' goal in the 81st-minute, but the Tangerines conceded an own-goal from Ross Graham and a strike from Ante Suto in the 89th and 93rd-minutes respectively to devastatingly lose 3-2.

Goodwin will be desperate for his side to rebound from that streak and start putting results together, especially as they could close the gap on the top six to eight points if they win each of their two games in hand.

The Tangerines do have a miserable record in this fixture, though, with Falkirk winning three and drawing one of their last four meetings across all competitions.

Falkirk Scottish Premiership form:

W L W L W W

Falkirk form (all competitions):

D W L W W W

Dundee United Scottish Premiership form:

D W L L L L

Dundee United form (all competitions):

W L L W L L

Team News

Falkirk will be without Ben Parkinson, Ethan Williams and Gary Oliver for this match due to injury issues.

After picking up their third straight win by beating Dundee 1-0 last time out, McGlynn could look to name a similar side here, including goalscorer Ben Broggio.

Meanwhile, Dundee United are unable to call upon Isaac Pappoe and Vicko Sevelj due to injury.

Amar Fatah and Panutche Camara are both also unavailable due to suspension following red cards in the defeat to Hearts at the end of January.

Falkirk possible starting lineup:

Hogarth; Adams, Neilson, Henderson, Lissah; Cartwright, Tait; Broggio, Marsh, Ross; Stewart

Dundee United possible starting lineup:

Brewer; Cleall-Harding, Graham, Keresztes; Naamo, Stephenson, Sibbald, Ferry; Sapsford, Moller, Trapanovski

We say: Falkirk 2-0 Dundee United

These two teams are in starkly contrasting form, and with Falkirk also boasting an impressive recent record in this fixture, we are predicting the hosts will win this one.

