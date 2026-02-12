Thomas Tuchel explains Man United snub as England confirm new contract for head coach

By Ben Knapton | 12 Feb 2026 10:56

Thomas Tuchel has explained why he chose to sign a new England contract after the FA confirmed his two-year extension until 2028.

On Thursday morning, it was reported that the former Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain head coach was set to extend his terms, which were originally due to expire at the end of the 2026 World Cup.

Manchester United and Real Madrid were thought to have viewed Tuchel as a leading contender to take charge this summer, when multiple other European giants could also be involved in the managerial merry-go-round.

Tottenham Hotspur, PSG, Liverpool and Manchester City may be on the lookout for new head coaches, but Tuchel has committed the next two-and-a-half years of his career to the 1966 World Cup champions.

Speaking to the official FA website after his renewal was confirmed, Tuchel opened up on why he chose to stay with England rather than potentially heading to Old Trafford or the Bernabeu, saying: "I’m very pleased.

Thomas Tuchel: 'I fell in love with the England job'

"It was me in the beginning that wanted a short-term contract only for 18 months because I was not sure what’s coming in international football; how fast can I adapt and what is the job all about?

"But very soon, I fell in love with the job and the role and I was from the first day very committed and very proud. Now, I felt in the last half-a-year – especially what we’re building and the spirit growing and creating a special bond between the players and having extraordinary results – it’s just a pleasure to extend and try to complete the full cycle of two tournaments."

England became the first UEFA nation to qualify for the 2026 World Cup under Tuchel's tutelage, as the Champions League winner oversaw a phenomenal eight wins from eight matches without a single goal conceded in Group K.

The Three Lions' only negative result since Tuchel took charge was their 3-1 friendly defeat to Senegal in June, although the manner of their two victories over minnows Andorra did not inspire supporters.

England will take on Croatia, Ghana and Panama in the group stage of the 2026 World Cup, and they will discover their opponents for the 2026-27 Nations League cycle when the draw is made at 5pm on Thursday.

Thomas Tuchel alternatives Man United can target

Supposedly held in high regard by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Tuchel was high on the Man United shortlist to take over permanently from Ruben Amorim, but only the German unexpectedly walking away from England could open the Old Trafford door now.

In terms of alternatives, the easiest solution for the Red Devils - and perhaps the solution that many supporters would be keen to see materialise - would be to give Michael Carrick the job on a permanent basis.

The Englishman remains unbeaten since taking the reins, although he lost his 100% record for the 2025-26 season in their 1-1 draw with West Ham United, and he is not thought to be a serious contender for the job at this stage.

Gareth Southgate, Edin Terzic, Xavi, Thomas Frank, Xabi Alonso and Enzo Maresca represent the high-profile head coaches readily available, and Roberto De Zerbi has also joined that list following his departure from Marseille.

Mauricio Pochettino is also one to watch ahead of the World Cup, although Man Utd will seemingly have to fight managerless Spurs to bring the Argentine back to England.