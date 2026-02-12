A new star is born? Rayan snubbed Real Madrid for Bournemouth - and he's already proving doubters wrong

By Axel Clody | 12 Feb 2026 10:35

Rayan was one of the surprises of the January transfer window. The Vasco da Gama gem was negotiating with Real Madrid and Tottenham, but he ultimately signed for Bournemouth.

Since his arrival, he has proven that others let a huge talent slip away, while the Cherries pulled off a masterstroke by signing Semenyo's replacement.

Rayan was expected to be the next Brazilian star to join Real Madrid, following in the footsteps of Endrick or, before him, Reinier, Vinicius and Rodrygo.

Rayan is a product of Vasco da Gama, where he was extremely prolific last season. In total, across the Brazilian Serie A, Copa Sudamericana and Copa do Brasil, he scored 20 goals playing as a striker or on the wing.

Rayan is a complete forward, powerful, with excellent finishing and remarkable dribbling. It is therefore no surprise that Los Blancos were strongly interested in him. But they were not alone. Barcelona, Tottenham and other Premier League clubs were also mentioned.

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

A surprising transfer

Ultimately, Rayan chose Bournemouth, who needed to replace Antoine Semenyo, the club's best player over the last eighteen months, signed by Manchester City.

The Brazilian winger snubbed the giants and joined a club where he could discover Europe while getting immediate playing time. That would not have been the case in Madrid and probably not at another top club either, although he could have been a significant addition for a club like Tottenham.

Rayan therefore arrived for £24.7m ($34m) with the ambition of making his mark on the club before joining a bigger side. And filling the club's coffers once again, having become experts in big sales.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Making Premier League history

His first matches prove that this could indeed materialise for the promising Brazilian. Alongside Robbie Keane and Anthony Martial, Rayan is the third teenager in Premier League history to be involved in a goal in each of his first three matches.

On his debut against Wolves, he contributed to the victory with an assist. He then helped secure a draw against Aston Villa with his first goal, taking advantage of a very sloppy opposition defence to place the ball near the post.

In the last league match against Everton, he scored with an unstoppable header. He has therefore shown something different in each match.

A new star is growing in the Premier League, and he deserves to be followed closely.